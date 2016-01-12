Two Storey Extension Completes a Lovely Family Home

The perfect way to extend and improve an already wonderful family home, here we see a beautiful two storey and complementary single-storey extension all joining forces with an exemplar loft conversion to totally transform the inside of this house.

Naturally, new a office with bespoke furniture, a custom kitchen and extra storage solutions have all been included and with new wooden flooring expertly fit throughout, the level of detail that we can see here is astounding.

Let's take a closer look at this inspirational family home improvement to see if you could be tempted to undertake something similar of your own!