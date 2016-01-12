Two Storey Extension Completes a Lovely Family Home

The perfect way to extend and improve an already wonderful family home, here we see a beautiful two storey and complementary single-storey extension all joining forces with an exemplar loft conversion to totally transform the inside of this house.
Naturally, new a office with bespoke furniture, a custom kitchen and extra storage solutions have all been included and with new wooden flooring expertly fit throughout, the level of detail that we can see here is astounding.
Let's take a closer look at this inspirational family home improvement to see if you could be tempted to undertake something similar of your own!
It would be easy to look at this family home and not instantly see what makes it so special, but that is part of the fabulous thing about the extensive work that has been undertaken! By totally blending in with the original house, the new additions are seamless, practical and totally undetectable. The only real shocker comes when you look inside!
Civic Design + Build have essentially doubled the size of this home and we think that the two storey addition, to the right of the property and that single storey open plan element are absolutely fantastic. Let's take a closer look though, just to be sure!
Wow! How many of us dream about having a light, bright and airy kitchen with masses of space and an island big enough to use as a breakfast bar? As you can probably tell, we would LOVE something like this and think it's great that a simple single storey extension to the rear of an existing house has made this possible.
The light that pours in through the french doors helps to make the space feel even larger but the bespoke kitchen and warm wooden flooring stops this from feeling like just another conservatory turned open plan space; this really feels like a natural evolution of the home itself.
As we go upstairs, we see just how vital the two storey extension was, as it has allowed for this wonderful sunny double bedroom to be created. Never underestimate just how vital an extra bedroom is in a family home, as when children grow up, each will want a bigger room and sharing suddenly doesn't have the same appeal!
We like the use of statement wallpaper to really liven up this room and think that it gives a subtle reminder of the super view out of the window, of a mature garden. A truly usable space, we bet the residents can't remember how they coped without this!
When you are adding to your home, it makes sense to undertake some redecoration too and we think this lovely neutral family bathroom is really setting the tone for the house remodel.
A great size, fantastically bright and with plenty of options (as we all know that children like to be fussy when it comes to bath or shower time!), this is a room that has really been created with the users in mind. The warm and pared back tones will also be a timeless decor choice, meaning this room shoudln't need revamping for a long time. Genius!
As if two extensions weren't enough, a superb loft conversion has also been tackled, making this home really grow to fit the residents and though you might wonder how much of the original house actually remains, you'd be surprised at not only how much is left, but also how well all the new additions have merged and harmonised with it!
What a beautiful space for spending some quality time with younger members of the household! We think this landing relaxation spot would be perfect for some gentle play or private feeding and a fun mural on the wall helps to make the kids feel that this really is their domain. What a lovely touch!
With creating space being the order of the day for this dramatic remodelling project, it comes as no surprise that not a single nuance of usable room has been overlooked. With that in mind, the loft conversion, complete with awkward sloping roof that so many people fail to tackle, makes for a wonderful extra bathroom. Let's be honest, you can't ever have too many in a busy home, can you?
Kept simple, plain and elegant, this very much looks to be an adults-only room and once again, demonstrates just how important light and airiness is. Lovely!
