Shrewd Capital Investment in a Family Home

We are seeing more and more family homes, particularly in super built-up areas such as London, turning to talented architectural and construction teams for solutions to their growing needs. Inevitably, a family home will always have to expand and evolve alongside the residents, but when space is at a premium, budget is a concern and considered design is a must, how can you bring all of these elements together?
We are on a mission to bring you some of the most successful family home extensions, so that you can be inspired by the thoughtful and sensitive ways that extra rooms are garnered. Take a look at this super example and prepare to feel your synapses firing as your imagination starts to think about possible improvements for your home!
We really appreciate how this home has not sought to be quiet about the fact that it has dramatically increased in size and has even included a darling little pitched roof on the upper part, just to give it some character! Despite being relatively 'in your face' about the alterations, however, the finishing work has made sure that this large addition looks perfectly at home here and not obnoxious or jarring.
London Building Renovation have sought to use complementary brick tones to really bed the extension into its surroundings and by matching the roof to the loft façade, this simply looks like an impressive, cohesive and covetable family house.
We always like to see the view out from newly created open plan ground floor extensions, just to gauge how much of the rear garden was sacrificed for more internal space and in this case, it looks to be very little!
With a charming and well kept garden still in place, which is absolutely usable and perfect for summer, we are glad to see that such a holistic approach has been taken, with indoor and outdoor areas being given as much priority as each other. This is a somewhat rare approach, but so important in a family home as an easy connection to nature can be a real benefit.
Isn't it lovely that even with the folding doors closed, this new open plan haven still feels totally light and airy? The connection to nature remains, but with the safety of warm, toasty glass keeping all the heat and children indoors on miserable days!
We always like to see sofas in open plan kitchen conversions, as it just reassures us that we aren't the only ones who use the kitchen as the main hub of our home and it's safe to say that it plays a major role in this family's day to day life. A little touch of luxe in the form of the hide rug is lovely too!
It's always the transitions from new elements of a house to the original parts that seem to let down family home extensions, but that is resolutely not the case here, as the grey stone floor continues out into the main body of the home, while the two sections are separated by some gorgeous wooden sliding doors.
As with many family homes, it's nice to see the fun addition of a chalkboard on the kitchen wall and this makes for a simple yet effective way to plan out a busy week, without being too formal or overbearing, which this home clearly is not in any sense.
Standing in the original house, we can really take in just how wonderfully seamless the connection is between old and new and it's as simple as continuing a colour scheme. No fancy tricks or contrived designs have been put in place and instead, the simplicity of an all white interior is more than enough to make the home as a whole feel cohesive and well put together.
It's great to see a few little traditional touches in the form of the Macintosh-inspired stained glass window and pretty carpentry, as this gives a little hint as to what has always been in situ, but not in an unfriendly way.
With the rest of the house having been transformed into a relatively open plan space with a communal feel, it can be nice to have some quiet and slightly more private areas. Adults, in particular, will always make great use of a study, so we think it's fantastic to see a small, unusually shaped area being transformed into something totally practical, with a wealth of storage capacity too.
We've shown you this just in case the idea of having no walls at all was a little too much for you, as it's perfectly all right to need a family-free zone!
