Shrewd Capital Investment in a Family Home

We are seeing more and more family homes, particularly in super built-up areas such as London, turning to talented architectural and construction teams for solutions to their growing needs. Inevitably, a family home will always have to expand and evolve alongside the residents, but when space is at a premium, budget is a concern and considered design is a must, how can you bring all of these elements together?

We are on a mission to bring you some of the most successful family home extensions, so that you can be inspired by the thoughtful and sensitive ways that extra rooms are garnered. Take a look at this super example and prepare to feel your synapses firing as your imagination starts to think about possible improvements for your home!