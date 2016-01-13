Stylish Open Plan Living in Weybridge

We know you are all feeling inspired by our looks at family home extensions and today's offering is absolutely superb! The design team in charge noted that,
With a third child on the way, our clients needed of all the space they could get! By adding a rear extension, we created a useful open plan kitchen/living area for a growing family, as well as a new downstairs lavatory. The project was completed in 11 weeks.
With just 11 weeks and a modest budget, this lovely family home in Weybridge has been totally transformed into the perfect house for the residents and if you like open spaces, natural wood and bright finishes, we know you are going to love it too!
Let's take a closer look at the ideal home for a growing family and see if this is something you could consider for your own home.
The beauty of having a custom project completed to your exact specifications is that everything looks to fit absolutely perfectly. Unlike with off the shelf conservatories, which used to be the go to way of enlarging a home, a full width rear extension has really become the standard by which family home remodelling projects are judged and we think you can see why!
Totus have created something that simply melts back into the original house, so although it adds an enormous amount of extra room, it fits so sympathetically that it looks proportional, modest and minimal.
What a lovely space to walk into from the garden! It's great to see a cosy snug area overlooking a fully stocked toy cupboard, as it really shows just why this extension was created in the first place; to offer a busy family quality time together at every opportunity.
Integrated spotlights are keeping the ceiling feeling good and high and the beautiful natural wood flooring is not only a practical choice, as it is hardwearing, it offers such a rich and warm hue to the space as well. This really is the perfect combination of aesthetics and usability.
Despite this being a full width extension, we love that the flooring has been laid in the opposite direction, as this has the effect of making the room feel not only wide, but also deep. It sneakily also aligns with the lantern skylight, which is drawing in so much light that the room feels saturated in sunshine!
It's always great to see design teams really striving to not only create a lovely room, but one that exceeds the expectations of clients, so if the directive here was for more room, we just know that there will have been some very impressed customers!
There can be a temptation to go a little crazy with the kitchen in a new open plan extension such as this one, but that can have the effect of reducing the amount of perceived space that has been created. Thankfully, this example has not suffered that fate, as the selected cabinets are classic, understated and beautiful, while the countertop is modest and practical.
It's refreshing to see that more attention has been given to the relaxation and play area, with the footprint being much larger and more free at that end of the room. That's what we call a family home!
Everywhere you look in this wonderful spot, there is either a window, a skylight or some reminder that the outside is just a few steps away, which really has the effect of making this room feel enormous. The perfect kitchen/dining/living room for any family, this is far from an 'ordinary' extension, as their are nuances of personality and style at every turn. We never get bored of looking at such perfectly finished projects, so let's hope for many more!
For some extra open plan inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Open Your Mind And Your Kitchen. We can't guarantee that you will love your existing kitchen as much after you look at it, but there are some fantastic examples of what you can achieve!