Stylish Open Plan Living in Weybridge

We know you are all feeling inspired by our looks at family home extensions and today's offering is absolutely superb! The design team in charge noted that, With a third child on the way, our clients needed of all the space they could get! By adding a rear extension, we created a useful open plan kitchen/living area for a growing family, as well as a new downstairs lavatory. The project was completed in 11 weeks.

With just 11 weeks and a modest budget, this lovely family home in Weybridge has been totally transformed into the perfect house for the residents and if you like open spaces, natural wood and bright finishes, we know you are going to love it too!

Let's take a closer look at the ideal home for a growing family and see if this is something you could consider for your own home.