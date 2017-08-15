Your browser is out-of-date.

​The Kew country cottage with a snow-white interior

Country Cottage, Kew
London-based experts GR8 INTERIORS LTD are in charge of our latest homify 360° discovery: a country cottage in Kew that, thanks to ingenious thinking and out-of-the-box designs, flaunts some amazing new spaces created out of limited legroom.

The new spaces that these fortunate residents get to enjoy? A kitchen, living area, extra bedroom and an en-suite bathroom, with all the new rooms flaunting a decent selection of soft tones and eye-catching patterns without going overboard. 

Let’s get inspired!

Soft and elegant

Entryways really have their work cut out for them, seeing as they have to provide style and function almost immediately, as guests’ first impressions of your home can really make or break their expectations.

But even though this entryway shares its layout with the front room and is not the most spacious area in the world, it definitely knows how to make a noteworthy first impression with subtle style and soft hues, not to mention a firm dose of natural lighting.

The staircase

Even “in-between” areas like hallways and staircases get their fair share of style treatment, as is evidenced by this beautifully carpeted design in a stone-grey tone. 

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

A light-filled kitchen

Well, this is certainly one way of ensuring there’s never a gloomy moment in your cooking space – glass doors, generous windows and wow-worthy skylights stunningly adorning the kitchen! 

Add in a neutral colour scheme, ample legroom and countertop surfaces and a firm commitment to storage, and this kitchen has become one of the most striking cooking spaces we’ve ever had the pleasure of encountering.

The bathroom of elegance

Just because you use the bathroom to clean yourself doesn’t mean the space itself can’t flaunt some beauty. Just be inspired with this gorgeously patterned tile floor, eye-catching touches like the marble wall and timber cladding and monochrome colour palette to see how easy it can be to style up a space reserved for flossing.

Now this is definitely one country cottage we can see ourselves in! 

Superstitious when it comes to style? See these 10 little things that bring good luck to your home.

A dream design, or not your style at all – let us know what you think!

