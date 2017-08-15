​The Kew country cottage with a snow-white interior

London-based experts GR8 INTERIORS LTD are in charge of our latest homify 360° discovery: a country cottage in Kew that, thanks to ingenious thinking and out-of-the-box designs, flaunts some amazing new spaces created out of limited legroom.

The new spaces that these fortunate residents get to enjoy? A kitchen, living area, extra bedroom and an en-suite bathroom, with all the new rooms flaunting a decent selection of soft tones and eye-catching patterns without going overboard.

Let’s get inspired!