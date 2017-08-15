​The Kew country cottage with a snow-white interior

London-based experts GR8 INTERIORS LTD are in charge of our latest homify 360° discovery: a country cottage in Kew that, thanks to ingenious thinking and out-of-the-box designs, flaunts some amazing new spaces created out of limited legroom.
The new spaces that these fortunate residents get to enjoy? A kitchen, living area, extra bedroom and an en-suite bathroom, with all the new rooms flaunting a decent selection of soft tones and eye-catching patterns without going overboard.
Entryways really have their work cut out for them, seeing as they have to provide style and function almost immediately, as guests’ first impressions of your home can really make or break their expectations.
But even though this entryway shares its layout with the front room and is not the most spacious area in the world, it definitely knows how to make a noteworthy first impression with subtle style and soft hues, not to mention a firm dose of natural lighting.
Even “in-between” areas like hallways and staircases get their fair share of style treatment, as is evidenced by this beautifully carpeted design in a stone-grey tone.
Well, this is certainly one way of ensuring there’s never a gloomy moment in your cooking space – glass doors, generous windows and wow-worthy skylights stunningly adorning the kitchen!
Add in a neutral colour scheme, ample legroom and countertop surfaces and a firm commitment to storage, and this kitchen has become one of the most striking cooking spaces we’ve ever had the pleasure of encountering.
Just because you use the bathroom to clean yourself doesn’t mean the space itself can’t flaunt some beauty. Just be inspired with this gorgeously patterned tile floor, eye-catching touches like the marble wall and timber cladding and monochrome colour palette to see how easy it can be to style up a space reserved for flossing.
