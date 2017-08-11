Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 delightfully big ideas for small gardens

press profile homify press profile homify
MODERN TOWN GARDEN EAST LONDON, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

If you believe that a small garden can't be as stunning as a lofty estate, think again, as we're going to give you 14 amazing tips for creating a super beautiful and lovely outdoor space, whatever the square meterage you have to play with! Professional gardeners are geniuses, when it comes to eking as much potential out of a small space as possible, but we want you to feel equally as confident when tackling your own tiny garden, so come and take a look at our top tips and think about which ideas you can see yourself trying!

1. Plant varieties of flowers that will encourage a lot of wildlife to pay to you a visit! Bees, butterflies and birds all make a garden such a wonderland!

Standard trees increase privacy in this garden Garden Ninja Ltd Modern garden photinia,privacy,back garden,garden design
Garden Ninja Ltd

Standard trees increase privacy in this garden

Garden Ninja Ltd
Garden Ninja Ltd
Garden Ninja Ltd

2. Fill in the gaps with striking gravel, for the most beautiful and neat finish possible.

Contemporary style pathways Town and Country Gardens Modern garden
Town and Country Gardens

Contemporary style pathways

Town and Country Gardens
Town and Country Gardens
Town and Country Gardens

3. Make the most of the trees in your garden by really making them a standout feature. Planters or lights will REALLY help!

View to Tower Bridge from roof garden Earth Designs Modern garden roofgarden,wapping,towerbridge,deck,illuminated,gardenfurniture
Earth Designs

View to Tower Bridge from roof garden

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

4. Why not add a small pond or a contemporary water feature? Guests will be staggered by the effect!

A Contemporary Terrace Garden Robert Hughes Garden Design Modern garden
Robert Hughes Garden Design

A Contemporary Terrace Garden

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

5. Double your pleasure by making a seating area a stunning raised bed as well! Talk about making the space work twice as hard!

Herb Bed Earth Designs Mediterranean style garden herbbed,raisedbed,herbs,herbgarden,lawn,turf,curves,curvedgarden,baytree,cushions
Earth Designs

Herb Bed

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

6. Use a bold colour to your advantage! Even in a tiny garden, some vibrant accents will create a slice of paradise!

Pergola with swing Earth Designs Modern garden Blue swing,chaincurtain,gardenlighting,tropicalplants,decking,bllue,perspex,chain
Earth Designs

Pergola with swing

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Training plants to grow upwards will give you access to so much more beautiful greenery! This archway is perfect!

MOROCCAN GARDEN IN WALTHAMSTOW EAST LONDON, Earth Designs Earth Designs Eclectic style garden
Earth Designs

MOROCCAN GARDEN IN WALTHAMSTOW EAST LONDON

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

8. If you're really short on garden space, super bright planters will make up for it! Plus, you can keep on top of your plants far more easily!

Ornage fibreglass planters and box balls Earth Designs Modern garden planters,pots,buxus,boxballs,fibreglass,orange
Earth Designs

Ornage fibreglass planters and box balls

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

9. Create a comfortable and cosy outdoor living room area that you love spending time in!

Garden with pool KD DESIGNS LTD Modern garden garden pool
KD DESIGNS LTD

Garden with pool

KD DESIGNS LTD
KD DESIGNS LTD
KD DESIGNS LTD

10. Break up the lawn with simple yet elegant pathways. They will actually make the space seem a lot larger!

Garden Office Earth Designs Modern garden statue,buddha,gardenoffice,artificiallawn,fakegrass,travertinepath,bamboo,moderngarden,contemporarygarden
Earth Designs

Garden Office

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

11. You could even do away with the lawn altogether! What a great way to make a low-maintenance garden that is incredibly stylish!

Raised planters and sandstone patio Earth Designs Mediterranean style garden sandstone,patio,slabs,terracotta,yellow,screen,chair,wooden
Earth Designs

Raised planters and sandstone patio

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

12. Add a dramatic focal point that brings the whole garden together. Striking garden art is one of our absolute favourite things!

Stream Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist Modern garden
Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist

Stream

Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist
Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist
Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist

13. Play with curves for a more interesting and usable garden. Everyone has rectangular lawns, so why not try a circle?

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Plant seasonally, so ensure that you will always have a gorgeous display of blooms! A smattering of evergreens will REALLY help!

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design Modern garden
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench

Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design

Are you in the mood for even more garden advice? Then take a look at this Ideabook: Perfect planters for your small garden.

The Surrey home with an out-of-this-world extension
Which of these tips really made a big impression on you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks