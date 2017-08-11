Your browser is out-of-date.

11 gross home items you're probably forgetting to clean

Quooker Hot Taps, Hehku Hehku KitchenSinks & taps
We all like to think that we're doing a great job of cleaning our homes, but there are a few everyday items that ALL of us forget to tackle, unless we are professional cleaners! We don't want you to fall into the trap of letting some common sense things slide, so have put together a list of must-clean household items that you need to add to your chores list asap! Come with us now and see if you have been neglecting any of these critical things and then grab a cloth and get them sparkling!

1. Kitchen handles.

Extension to an Edwardian house in Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern kitchen
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Extension to an Edwardian house in Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Think about how much you grab those cabinet and drawer handles in your kitchen and you'll realise that they need a daily wipe! Unless you like greasy handles?

2. Toothbrush holders.

Kinderbad Pastel, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Scandinavian style bathroom
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

Nobody dries their toothbrushes after use, which means that saliva-ridden moisture will be collecting in the bottom of your holder! Give it a rinse every time you clean the bathroom to prevent a bacteria build-up!

3. Computer accessories.

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

You probably wipe your computer screen regularly, but what about the keyboard and mouse? Your hands are a breeding ground for bacteria and dirt and therefore, you need to clean anything they come into contact with regularly.

4. Table placemats.

Sophie Allport Hare Tableware Sophie Allport Dining roomCrockery & glassware Porcelain Beige
Sophie Allport

Sophie Allport Hare Tableware

Sophie Allport
Sophie Allport
Sophie Allport

Whether you have hard placemats or fabric ones, they will always attract food debris, so you need to either wipe or pop them in the washing machine regularly. Nobody wants to eat from a stained placemat!

5. Bannister rails.

Decoração de apartamento particular, Staging Factory Staging Factory Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

If you aren't already polishing your bannister rails, now is the time to start! Your hands naturally gravitate towards them and they will be touched every single day, so why aren't you cleaning them regularly?

6. Lamp switches.

Lamp details Peter Thomas Interiors Classic style living room
Peter Thomas Interiors

Lamp details

Peter Thomas Interiors
Peter Thomas Interiors
Peter Thomas Interiors

You probably touch your lamp switches at least a couple of times a day, which means that any food, grime or grease on your fingers is being transferred and baked on, as the heat of the lamp will really cook bacteria on there! An antibacterial wipe is the easiest way to tackle this.

7. Sustainable shopping bags.

Emotional baggage canvas tote An Artful Life Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
An Artful Life

Emotional baggage canvas tote

An Artful Life
An Artful Life
An Artful Life

If you use cloth tote bags for your big shops, good for you and even better for the environment, but don't forget to pop them in the wash now and then! The chances are, you'll have a few spills or leakages, which will make your bags really smelly and dirty, over time, not to mention unhygienic!

8. Ice cube trays.

Sea House, Porth | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style kitchen
Perfect Stays

Sea House, Porth | Cornwall

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Have you ever noticed that ice cube trays get a bit pongy? That's because the plastic they are made from absorbs the odours of anything in their vicinity, so when they are empty, pop them in wit the rest of your dishwasher load! Nobody wants a gin and tonic with a garlic-scented ice cube!

9. Wine decanters and water bottles.

1 Light Decanter Table Lamp - Clear Litecraft Living roomLighting Glass
Litecraft

1 Light Decanter Table Lamp—Clear

Litecraft
Litecraft
Litecraft

Anything that is used to store liquid will get a bit smelly, which is why your decanters and water bottles need a regular disinfecting! Just pop them in your dishwasher, as that takes no effort at all!

10. Taps.

Quooker Design Tap Hehku KitchenSinks & taps
Hehku

Quooker Design Tap

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

It's easy to forget that items such as taps, which are vital for cleaning, need to be cleaned themselves, but they really do! Taps, in particular, fall prey to water stains and splashes, so give them some special attention, to keep your rooms looking perfectly clean and sparkling!

11. Cup holders.

RETRO MUG CUP, PLAN d PLAN d
PLAN d

RETRO MUG CUP

PLAN d
PLAN d
PLAN d

If you live for a cup of hot coffee or tea, you probably have some felt cup holders in your possession, which need cleaning as regularly as your cups! Drink stains can set fairly quickly and always look awful, so give your cup holders a regular rinse!

For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever home cleaning tips.

Had you overlooked any of these items?

