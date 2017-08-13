Don't Keep These 7 Things in Your Bathroom

It's so easy to take off your jewellery before a bath or shower and simply leave it in the bathroom, along with hair bobbles and other accessories, but this is a huge mistake! Cheaper items will quickly tarnish and anything sparkly will get dull in the blink of an eye, so always be sure to remove your jewellery in the bedroom, as it won't come to any harm in there!

