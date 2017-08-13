8 garden features that add the most value to your home

If you're readying yourself to tackle a garden overhaul, you might like to think about which additions will look great AND add significant value to your home. If you know that at some point you're likely to sell up and move on, it's even more important for you to choose your garden embellishments with care, which is why we've taken a look to see which elements estate agents say appeal to serious potential buyers. Come with us now as we give you the inside track!
Privacy is important, we all know that, so new and well-maintained fencing will always attract some serious admiration. Your garden would look so much more stylish with some pretty painted fencing that keeps prying eyes out and buyers will love the security!
Perfect for stashing all manner of things that you don't want cluttering up the house, a big shed is an absolute must! The vast majority of potential buyers will be swayed by a sizeable installation, especially chaps, who fancy a private man cave!
A properly laid patio, complete with upmarket materials, will always appeal to buyers and add significant value to your home. It's a great way to add a whole extra usable 'room' to your property!
If you're seeking to make more of your garden, it needs to have undeniable day-to-night appeal and there's only one way to do that: with spectacular lighting! Wall lights, solar lanterns and even fairy lights will all add some beauty and value to your home, as people will be able to imagine alfresco dinner parties!
Who doesn't love decking? By adding a lovely decked area in your garden, you are offering a bigger variety of social spots, which all potential buyers will really appreciate. Be sure to keep it clean and stained though, as nothing detracts value quite like mouldy decking!
Whether you opt for a cheeky little fountain or a pretty pond, a garden water feature will add style, charm and value to your home instantly! There's just something about a touch of zen that really seems to get the high offer prices flowing!
If you've taken the time to get a sturdy deck or a perfect patio in place, naturally, you need to get some high-end garden furniture in place as well! Essentially, you want to get the right balance of comfort and style that will make potential buyers picture themselves relaxing on it.
Everyone loves the look of a luscious lawn, but do you know what will get those potential buyers upping their offers? Artificial grass! We know, it's a bit of a shock, but the low-maintenance care aspect, coupled with a gorgeous aesthetic, really will make buyers sit up and take notice!
