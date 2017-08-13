Your browser is out-of-date.

8 garden features that add the most value to your home

Little Eden, Aralia Aralia Country style garden Stone Beige
If you're readying yourself to tackle a garden overhaul, you might like to think about which additions will look great AND add significant value to your home. If you know that at some point you're likely to sell up and move on, it's even more important for you to choose your garden embellishments with care, which is why we've taken a look to see which elements estate agents say appeal to serious potential buyers. Come with us now as we give you the inside track!

1. Secure fencing.

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Privacy is important, we all know that, so new and well-maintained fencing will always attract some serious admiration. Your garden would look so much more stylish with some pretty painted fencing that keeps prying eyes out and buyers will love the security!

2. A big shed!

Pioneer 2 - Garden Shed with Canopy/Log Store Garden Affairs Ltd Modern garage/shed Wood White shed,pioneer,slanted roof,modern,store,luxury,premium
Perfect for stashing all manner of things that you don't want cluttering up the house, a big shed is an absolute must! The vast majority of potential buyers will be swayed by a sizeable installation, especially chaps, who fancy a private man cave!

3. A quality patio.

Little Eden, Aralia Aralia Country style garden Stone Beige
A properly laid patio, complete with upmarket materials, will always appeal to buyers and add significant value to your home. It's a great way to add a whole extra usable 'room' to your property!

4. Effective lighting.

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
If you're seeking to make more of your garden, it needs to have undeniable day-to-night appeal and there's only one way to do that: with spectacular lighting! Wall lights, solar lanterns and even fairy lights will all add some beauty and value to your home, as people will be able to imagine alfresco dinner parties!

5. Well-maintained decking.

Patios, Terraces and Decking, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Who doesn't love decking? By adding a lovely decked area in your garden, you are offering a bigger variety of social spots, which all potential buyers will really appreciate. Be sure to keep it clean and stained though, as nothing detracts value quite like mouldy decking!

6. Water-based focal points.

Water Feature Design, Garden Ninja Ltd Garden Ninja Ltd Classic style garden garden pond,water feature
Whether you opt for a cheeky little fountain or a pretty pond, a garden water feature will add style, charm and value to your home instantly! There's just something about a touch of zen that really seems to get the high offer prices flowing!

7. Gorgeous furniture.

Outdoor garden lounge Christine Wilkie Garden Design Modern garden
If you've taken the time to get a sturdy deck or a perfect patio in place, naturally, you need to get some high-end garden furniture in place as well! Essentially, you want to get the right balance of comfort and style that will make potential buyers picture themselves relaxing on it. 

8. Artificial grass.

Contemporary rear garden with composite decking and artificial grass as view 1 but hedge more established Mike Bradley Garden Design
Everyone loves the look of a luscious lawn, but do you know what will get those potential buyers upping their offers? Artificial grass! We know, it's a bit of a shock, but the low-maintenance care aspect, coupled with a gorgeous aesthetic, really will make buyers sit up and take notice!

For more value-added home tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Add value to your home the easy way!

Are you going to invest in any of these ideas now?

