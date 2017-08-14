Your browser is out-of-date.

Where to spend and where to save on your kitchen upgrade

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
When it comes to kitchen upgrades, you can quickly get overwhelmed by spiralling costs, but we want to tell you how to get that designer kitchen look for a whole lot less! Any kitchen planner will tell you that the secret is to know what you should spend a little more on, as well as where you can save some serious cash, but that knowledge can be a bit hard to come by, until now! We've done some investigating and figured out which elements you need to focus on, so come with us now as we give you the lowdown. Trust us, you'll really appreciate the savings that can be made, if you shop a little savvier!

Spend on…

High Peak. Stunning views of the High Peak countryside from this family room extension, John Gauld Photography John Gauld Photography Modern kitchen
High Peak. Stunning views of the High Peak countryside from this family room extension

The planning stage. By taking a little more time over your kitchen planning, you can be sure that the end result will be exactly what you want. This can seem like you're stalling the actual build, but trust us, you don't want to skimp on how much time you spend in conversation with your planner, regardless of how much they charge per hour!

Kitchen & Dining Room Moda Interiors Modern kitchen Quartz White
Kitchen & Dining Room

Underfloor heating. Don't see underfloor heating as a luxury, as it really is a necessity in this day and age. There's no joy to be had trying to cook a sumptuous meal when your feet are freezing cold, and you might be shocked at how reasonable the costs actually are. Underfloor heating is also very energy efficient these days!

Park Slope Brownstone 3, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect Colonial style kitchen
Park Slope Brownstone 3

Worktops. Your kitchen counters need to last a lifetime, as that's a huge thing to replace, so don't simply choose the cheapest option! If you want real wood, choose something hardy that can be maintained with natural oils and for a really luxe touch, how about marble? Timeless!

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
Down Barton, Devon

Lighting. Great lighting is key in any successful kitchen installation, so don't just pop some ceiling lights in and think you're done. Under-cabinet illumination is vital and if you have an island, some handy pendulums will not only be practical, they will also look incredible!

The Lidham Hill Farm Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Country style kitchen White
The Lidham Hill Farm Kitchen by deVOL

Taps and hardware. It might sound strange, but a really beautiful tap will always be a focal point in a kitchen, which is why a bargain basement installation simply won't do! You can save money elsewhere, but a tap should always be a big investment, especially as you will be using it every single day.

Save on…

Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm Urban Myth Modern kitchen Blue Pedini,Blue Kitchen,breakfast bar,handleless kitchen,custom colour,white stool,wooden floor,wine chiller,miele ovens,open shelves,quartz worktop,quooker tap
Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm

Cabinets. Have you ever noticed just how cost-effective high street kitchen cabinets are these days? The carcasses are all the same, so there's little point in spending much on those, especially as they are always hidden, and if you choose a classic style of door and drawer fronts, in a pretty, non-fashion colour, they will look far more costly than they were!

Light Grey Hand Painted Kitchen Verdi Kitchens Classic style kitchen Solid Wood Grey hand painted,light grey,walnut carcasses,american fridge,granite
Light Grey Hand Painted Kitchen

Appliances. It can be really easy to spend a lot of money on your appliances, but if you shop more sensibly, you can make dramatic savings! Online appliance retailers always have great offers on, but certain times of the year are better than others for snagging a bargain and ex-display appliances are ALWAYS far cheaper than new, boxed ones!

The Scandinavian Kitchen Papilio Scandinavian style kitchen Yellow
The Scandinavian Kitchen

Splashbacks. Your counters need to be expensive, but splashbacks can definitely be a little less pricey! A simple tiled splashback will look elegant and sophisticated, while costing just a few pounds! If you can master the basics of tiling as well, you will save hundreds of pounds, just by doing it yourself!

Kitchen A2studio Modern kitchen White kitchen sink,wood shelf
Kitchen

Sinks. While your tap absolutely needs to be a show-stopper, your sink can be pretty unremarkable! As long as it is a colour that works with the rest of your kitchen and has a drain hole, what more do you really need it to do? A stainless steel sink would be super cost-effective, modern and easy to maintain!

homify Classic style kitchen
Flooring. Kitchen flooring needs to be easy to maintain, smooth underfoot and hardy, which is why we think you're best of choosing a cheaper material, such as laminate or stone tiles. While hardwood floors look great, they can be a nightmare to maintain and marble would be devastatingly hard to refurb, if it ever got damaged!

For more kitchen tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Concrete kitchen design ideas.

​Which floor is right for your kitchen?
Which of these ideas look set to save you serious money?

