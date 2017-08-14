9 brilliant DIY ways to upgrade your garden

You want to get the most out of your garden, but probably don't fancy the idea of spending a vast amount of money to hire a landscape architect. Are we right? Well, if that IS the case, you need to check out our top tips for DIY garden improvements that will make a really positive impact on your space. Simple to do, lovely to look at and all great ways to give your outdoor space a bit more sparkle and pizzazz, let's waste no more time talking, so that you can carry out some of these projects and enjoy the rest of summer, while it lasts!