9 brilliant DIY ways to upgrade your garden

You want to get the most out of your garden, but probably don't fancy the idea of spending a vast amount of money to hire a landscape architect. Are we right? Well, if that IS the case, you need to check out our top tips for DIY garden improvements that will make a really positive impact on your space. Simple to do, lovely to look at and all great ways to give your outdoor space a bit more sparkle and pizzazz, let's waste no more time talking, so that you can carry out some of these projects and enjoy the rest of summer, while it lasts!

1. Clean your fence.

Raised Flower Beds and Ever Greens IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD olive tree,ever green,raised flower beds,contemporary garden,concrete beds,red cedar fence,cedar fence,contemporary fence,white and wood,contemporary design
It sounds so simple, but when was the last time you washed your garden fence? You've probably forgotten what colour it is, so give it a scrub and consider giving it a fresh coat of stain too! It'll really perk up your garden.

2. Paint some furniture.

Black Wicker Chair homify GardenFurniture
Don;t go thinking that your old garden furniture is beyond saving, as with a simple coat of spray paint, you could transform it into totally new pieces! We love the idea of bold black seats, for an elegant finish!

3. Make some new cushions.

Sun Bed - Outdoor Furniture Studio Machaan : Outdoor and Garden Furniture in Delhi GardenFurniture
It's time to dig out the sewing machine and get to grips with some simple cushion covers, as a few bright additions will instantly transform even the most drab garden! Choose waterproof material for year-round perkiness!

4. Build a bird box.

Prism Nest Box Hen and Hammock GardenAccessories & decoration
With a few scraps of wood, some rudimentary carpentry skills and a free afternoon, you could knock up a really pretty little bird box that encourages a host of wonderful little feathered friends to pay a visit!

5. Put pallets to great use!

Palets&Deco, Palets&Deco Palets&Deco GardenPlant pots & vases
Every freecycle site offers disused pallets for nothing and they make for such lovely planters! Attach them to your garden walls and you could have an array of lovely displays, including some herbs as well, if you want to grow some fresh ingredients! 

6. String up some lights.

Cosmic Jar, HeadSprung Ltd HeadSprung Ltd GardenLighting
We love these hanging Kilner jars, filled with solar lights and they would be so simple to recreate! A smattering of these, hanging from your trees, would give your garden some serious evening appeal! 

7. Be your own carpenter.

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk GardenFurniture
Grab a few more freebie pallets and you could absolutely have a go at making some patio furniture! So simple to make, you can literally just screw a few pallets together and boom! New seats! A matching coffee table just makes perfect sense too!

8. Add an awning.

Cenadores de Jardín, El Jardín de Ana El Jardín de Ana GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Anyone can make a simple yet stylish awning! You could go for a professional finish, with heavy-duty canvas and metal supports, or really simple, with a sheet of waterproof material stretched over a terrace at a pretty angle! Who doesn't want a little weather protection, after all?

9. Make some fun things for the kids.

Garden playground, Timotay Playscapes Timotay Playscapes GardenSwings & play sets
Finally, why not get your little ones in on the fun? Have them sketch some fun things they'd like for the garden and then earn some serious cool parent points by having a bash at making them! These little sheep stools would be easy to make from plywood and artificial grass! 

For more fun garden additions, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 fun ways to create a garden your kids will love.

Are you definitely going to try your hand at any of these ideas?

No, Thanks