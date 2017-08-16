6 Clean and Modern Tiling Ideas for Inspiration

When it comes to the design of a room, is it enough to only pay attention to the shape and colour of tiles themselves? The answer should definitely be a firm 'no,' because we need to take into account the comprehensive look and feel of the entire room when laying tiles. That means we really need to pay attention to the walls and the function of the room as a whole when deciding on a style.
In a creative interplay with beautiful wall and floor tiles, both elements combine to form a harmonious unity, which staged each room stylishly. Take a look at our six examples and get to know the many different ways that modern tiles will enrich your ideas for spatial design!
Modern tile laying also includes the use of contemporary wall and floor tiles. This modernity is characterized by natural stone, ceramic and fine stone tiles with respect to colour and size. Large-format laying materials, which cover the rooms in squares and rectangles, are very popular. Often, these geometric tiles begin with a size of 60 x 60 cm or 30 x 60 cm and sometimes show themselves in huge dimensions from 120 cm. Such large formats are most efficiently laid in parallel. Especially in the case of square tiles, this classic installation method corresponds to our aesthetic refinement, which immediately starts with the harmonic sequence and exact geometry of the tiles. The parallel style means the consequent stringing together of tiles without interruption or displacements.
This example clarifies which of the tiles is suitable for this look. The walls and floor of this bathroom were covered with tiles of similar colour and material. And while the floor is covered with rectangular porcelain tiles, square wall tiles adorn the space from floor to ceiling.
Every single tile, no matter what format, is presented in a strongly changing colour, the changing appearance of which does not follow any rule. To supplement this graceful arbitrariness by laying tiles asymmetrically would be too much of a good thing. So the modern tile remains the classic by making every wall and floor tile work for itself. This uniqueness is emphasized by a contrasting white joint colour, which stands out clearly from the dominant stone grey of the room surfaces.
In public spaces, this tile-laying pattern is found in many places and is particularly evident in the architecture of historical buildings. Just think of the industrial buildings of the late 19th and early 20th century, whose exterior and interior walls were composed in the same pattern. Also in the expansion of hospitals and clinics of that time, the laying of room walls was based on the laying of tiles.
The same applies to many metro stations of European cities, the walls of which are covered in this way. Metro tiles, which we otherwise only knew from subway stations, are being used more and more for kitchens and bathrooms. The appeal lies in the industrial flair, which is enhanced by high-quality ceramic tiles and remarkably impresses in the bathroom design. To move away from this model and to enjoy tiles of a modern style, you have the following options:
Joint colour: Anyone who wants to use this traditional pattern for modern tile laying can use the joint colours. In many colours, interstices can be designed and combined with metro tiles. Especially in an unusual joint colour like red or black the laying pattern is emphasized in an innovative way.
Half-dressing: The tiles are laid at regular intervals to the adjacent tiles and the staircase steps are used for the pattern.
Third division, quarter dressing and others: If you use these offset possibilities with the modern tiles, the final result will show in a more irregular picture. By dividing the width of the tile into three, four or more sections, the distances between the tiles are reduced when laying. Before installing the wall or floor tiles, we recommend you make a small sketch showing the laying pattern as a complete picture.
Wilder Verband: This pattern is probably the king's discipline of modern tile laying, which presents itself in an even more irregular sequence. Here, ceramic tiles of different widths form a line, which is still offset above and below.
More detailed than the modern tile laying is the variant that we introduce with this photo. Here, rectangular wall tiles are shown in wood optics, which are attached to the bathroom wall in a vertical orientation and parallel arrangement. This method is not necessarily new, but has never been one of the classic solutions for baths. With the advent of the natural wood tile, a floor and wall cladding is now available for the bathroom design, which greatly enriches modern tile laying.
In colour, shape and dimensions, wood-coloured tiles keep what they promise and are identical with their prototypes 1:1. For modern tile laying, this means that the slats in wood optics can form all the patterns that also form parquet floors in other living rooms. Bathroom walls must be rethought, however, and the traditional wood panelling serve as an example. In this way, tiles in wood optics are joined together as wall-mounted panels and clad walls in this modern tile flooring.
The wood-like tile follows the pattern used for laying wooden parquet. Herringbone is an attractive classic that is characterised by elegance in the dining room as well as on the bathroom floor. A bathroom is also an eye-catcher when the tiles are laid in a cube-dressing or Old German dressing. In the bathroom, there are hardly any examples for these variants. So how about you proving yourself to be a trendsetter and laying modern tiles in your bathroom in this way?
Our experts here make it clear how tiles are laid out in a modern way, by only partially covering the bathroom. The floor and the wet area around the shower and bathtub fall under this part and thereby form a parallel dressing. For all other room sections you can find alternatives to the tile.
A great advantage of this tile-laying pattern is also that it is most cost-effective.
Now we have dealt with some tile-laying patterns which are based on common models and show themselves in a whole new picture by introducing new possibilities with regard to the tiles and joint design. But you can also get rid of all this methodology, and find an individual and perhaps even playful approach to modern tiles.
