​This magical Edinburgh flat is more than meets the eye

It all started when a law firm office in New Town, Edinburgh was subdivided by a developer, turning the upper floors into luxury flats and selling off the two basement floors. The basement was a store, complete with a walk-in safe, and needed complete refurbishment. The property came with planning permission for an extension.

What happened next? The experts over at Capital A Architecture got involved to re-design the layout and the extension, resulting in a more open-plan living area, split over two levels. As the rear garden is steep, the re-designed garden room works with this quite perfectly.

Today, this flat flaunts no less than five bedrooms, three of which are en-suite. There is a wine store, utility room and media room with home cinema. The downstairs bathroom can be located in the old walk-in safe.

Although the new interior respects the history of the flat, it also breathes new life into it by using high-quality modern design.

We know you’re simply dying to see the new results, so let’s get to it!