​This magical Edinburgh flat is more than meets the eye

It all started when a law firm office in New Town, Edinburgh was subdivided by a developer, turning the upper floors into luxury flats and selling off the two basement floors. The basement was a store, complete with a walk-in safe, and needed complete refurbishment. The property came with planning permission for an extension.
What happened next? The experts over at Capital A Architecture got involved to re-design the layout and the extension, resulting in a more open-plan living area, split over two levels. As the rear garden is steep, the re-designed garden room works with this quite perfectly.
Today, this flat flaunts no less than five bedrooms, three of which are en-suite. There is a wine store, utility room and media room with home cinema. The downstairs bathroom can be located in the old walk-in safe.
Although the new interior respects the history of the flat, it also breathes new life into it by using high-quality modern design.
We know you’re simply dying to see the new results, so let’s get to it!
As far as front entrances go, this design really knows how to wow with its material palette (striking stone, blue-clad wooden door, iron railing, etc.). And just check out the oh-so fresh touches ensured by having potted plants adorn the exteriors!
Designed in warm, earthy neutrals and enjoying an abundance of natural lighting – isn’t this how all kitchens should look? This new culinary space is connected to the hall and the garden room and enjoys ample legroom – so much so, in fact, that an open-plan dining room was added in.
Through contemporary glass doors we go, right out the back and into the rear garden where a breath of fresh air and generous portion of greens greet us.
The sheltered deck and stone-floor terrace (stone slabs which were re-used from inside the property) ensure some more ingenious touches that make this rear porch/garden stand out most prominently.
When it comes to the master bedroom, an elegant colour palette of rich browns and soft beiges await us. A separate dressing room and en-suite bathroom completes the lavish design perfectly.
Let’s indulge in some more daydreaming with a few more images of this top-class design.
