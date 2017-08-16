Your browser is out-of-date.

​This magical Edinburgh flat is more than meets the eye

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Contemporary Extension and Interior, West End, Edinburgh New Town, Capital A Architecture
It all started when a law firm office in New Town, Edinburgh was subdivided by a developer, turning the upper floors into luxury flats and selling off the two basement floors. The basement was a store, complete with a walk-in safe, and needed complete refurbishment. The property came with planning permission for an extension.

What happened next? The experts over at Capital A Architecture got involved to re-design the layout and the extension, resulting in a more open-plan living area, split over two levels. As the rear garden is steep, the re-designed garden room works with this quite perfectly. 

Today, this flat flaunts no less than five bedrooms, three of which are en-suite. There is a wine store, utility room and media room with home cinema. The downstairs bathroom can be located in the old walk-in safe. 

Although the new interior respects the history of the flat, it also breathes new life into it by using high-quality modern design. 

We know you’re simply dying to see the new results, so let’s get to it!

A striking entrance

Entrance to a refurbished listed basement flat, Edinburgh New Town
Capital A Architecture

Entrance to a refurbished listed basement flat, Edinburgh New Town

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

As far as front entrances go, this design really knows how to wow with its material palette (striking stone, blue-clad wooden door, iron railing, etc.). And just check out the oh-so fresh touches ensured by having potted plants adorn the exteriors!

The modern kitchen

Modern Kitchen in Edinburgh Basement Flat
Capital A Architecture

Modern Kitchen in Edinburgh Basement Flat

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

Designed in warm, earthy neutrals and enjoying an abundance of natural lighting – isn’t this how all kitchens should look? This new culinary space is connected to the hall and the garden room and enjoys ample legroom – so much so, in fact, that an open-plan dining room was added in. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

The rear extension

Contemporary Extension to the Rear of a Listed Flat in Edinburgh New Town
Capital A Architecture

Contemporary Extension to the Rear of a Listed Flat in Edinburgh New Town

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

Through contemporary glass doors we go, right out the back and into the rear garden where a breath of fresh air and generous portion of greens greet us. 

The sheltered deck and stone-floor terrace (stone slabs which were re-used from inside the property) ensure some more ingenious touches that make this rear porch/garden stand out most prominently.

The master suite

Modern Master Bedroom in Historic Edinburgh Apartment.
Capital A Architecture

Modern Master Bedroom in Historic Edinburgh Apartment.

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

When it comes to the master bedroom, an elegant colour palette of rich browns and soft beiges await us. A separate dressing room and en-suite bathroom completes the lavish design perfectly.

Let’s indulge in some more daydreaming with a few more images of this top-class design.

Modern Stair with Contemporary Recessed Handrail
Capital A Architecture

Modern Stair with Contemporary Recessed Handrail

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

Contemporary Garden Room Edinburgh New Town
Capital A Architecture

Contemporary Garden Room Edinburgh New Town

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

Modern Extension to the Rear of a Listed Flat in Edinburgh New Town
Capital A Architecture

Modern Extension to the Rear of a Listed Flat in Edinburgh New Town

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

Minimalist Extension to the Rear of a Listed Flat in Edinburgh New Town
Capital A Architecture

Minimalist Extension to the Rear of a Listed Flat in Edinburgh New Town

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

Speaking of magical makeovers, see how This overgrown garden gets an amazing new look.

We’re curious to know what you think of this flat’s new look!

