A mouth-watering Scottish bungalow conversion

Edinburgh-based professionals Capital A Architecture bring us our latest homify 360° discovery, which also turns out to be one of the largest and most complicated designs these experts ever produced.
Situated in Bramdean Grove was a bungalow, on a steep slope, built all the way back in the 1960s, which had been unoccupied for several years. The previous owner had converted the attic into an artist’s studio, complete with two quirky-looking dormers.
Cut to the modern day and the new owner, who has a very different approach to design and lifestyle, and who commissioned Capital A Architecture to re-imagine the entire house. As we all know, any well-designed home should have a clear separation between public and private areas, and that is exactly one of the things this contemporary alteration and extension project provided, in addition to creating an entirely new house.
Thanks to the renovation and modern extension, this bungalow is now about 50% bigger, with a new attic conversion to brag about. And since the site is located on a steep slope, that allowed the new extension to be split over several levels, resulting in a most unique design.
The new living area is now on the same level as the new entrance, opening up onto the rear garden via a sheltered deck. The new kitchen and dining area are situated above this, on the same level as the existing ground floor.
The master suite is now in what was previously the old attic, complete with a new balcony providing picture-perfect views of the rear garden and beyond.
Carpenters, contractors, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
We just couldn’t bypass that magnificent view that comes flooding into the master suite. And look: there’s even a cantilevered roof providing extra shelter for those wishing to kick back and relax while taking in the view on that balcony.
Let’s enjoy a few more images detailing this extraordinary build.
Up next on our viewing list: see why This magical extension will have you green with envy.