A mouth-watering Scottish bungalow conversion

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Contemporary Alteration and Extension, 4 Bramdean Grove, Edinburgh, Capital A Architecture Capital A Architecture Detached home
Edinburgh-based professionals Capital A Architecture bring us our latest homify 360° discovery, which also turns out to be one of the largest and most complicated designs these experts ever produced. 

Situated in Bramdean Grove was a bungalow, on a steep slope, built all the way back in the 1960s, which had been unoccupied for several years. The previous owner had converted the attic into an artist’s studio, complete with two quirky-looking dormers.

Cut to the modern day and the new owner, who has a very different approach to design and lifestyle, and who commissioned Capital A Architecture to re-imagine the entire house. As we all know, any well-designed home should have a clear separation between public and private areas, and that is exactly one of the things this contemporary alteration and extension project provided, in addition to creating an entirely new house.

More space, more style

Bungalow With Modern Extension and Attic Conversion Capital A Architecture Detached home edinburgh,Extension,bungalow,attic,loft,conversion,modern,contemporary,cantilever
Bungalow With Modern Extension and Attic Conversion

Thanks to the renovation and modern extension, this bungalow is now about 50% bigger, with a new attic conversion to brag about. And since the site is located on a steep slope, that allowed the new extension to be split over several levels, resulting in a most unique design.

The split-level living area

Split level Living Area Capital A Architecture Modern living room open plan,edinburgh,modern,contemproary,house extension,kitchen,living,dining,space,mezzanine,gallery
Split level Living Area

The new living area is now on the same level as the new entrance, opening up onto the rear garden via a sheltered deck. The new kitchen and dining area are situated above this, on the same level as the existing ground floor.

The master bedroom with balcony

Master Bedroom With Balcony Capital A Architecture Modern style bedroom master,bedroom,patio,dormer,balcony,edinburgh,modern,contemporary
Master Bedroom With Balcony

The master suite is now in what was previously the old attic, complete with a new balcony providing picture-perfect views of the rear garden and beyond. 

Carpenters, contractors, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

That amazing view

balcony from the master bedroom Capital A Architecture Modern style bedroom edinburgh,balcony
balcony from the master bedroom

We just couldn’t bypass that magnificent view that comes flooding into the master suite. And look: there’s even a cantilevered roof providing extra shelter for those wishing to kick back and relax while taking in the view on that balcony. 

Let’s enjoy a few more images detailing this extraordinary build.

Modern Extension to a Bungalow, Edinburgh Capital A Architecture Detached home edinburgh,modern,contemporary,extension,bungalow,house
Modern Extension to a Bungalow, Edinburgh

Cantilevered Entrance Canopy Capital A Architecture Detached home entrance,canopy,Cantilever,cladding,modern,contemporary,edinburgh,bungalow
Cantilevered Entrance Canopy

Open Plan Living Space Capital A Architecture Built-in kitchens open plan,living,kitchen,dining,space,edinburgh,exension,modern,contemporary
Open Plan Living Space

​The extension houses the open plan kitchen / living / dining space. Capital A Architecture Modern living room mezzanine,gallery,open plan,kitchen,living,dining
​The extension houses the open plan kitchen / living / dining space.

Up next on our viewing list: see why This magical extension will have you green with envy.

11 surprising things your home says about you
Cute the unique build, don’t you think? What do you think of this house and its design?

