​6 smart ways to hide a washing machine in the bathroom

Compared to refrigerators and kitchen ranges which are now available in a variety of colours and designs, washing machines available on the market are still mostly an eyesore and have not changed in the last 20 years. It’s not likely that a guest will compliment your washing machine, is it? That is exactly why these appliances usually end up in the cellar, but then again, this may not be possible for everyone, which leads another space as an option: the bathroom, even though they don’t seem 100% suitable for that room either.

Nevertheless, to keep the bathroom looking neat and stylish, we often search for hiding places where these bulky washing machines can be hidden, but before that, one should note some of these points:

First, it should be taken into account that after some time, washing machines may need some repairs or be replaced altogether. In finding the appropriate niche to place it, one should consider the likelihood of it being removed later on with ease. As for those who own a top loader, you should first measure the lid of its opening, thus ensuring that the machine can be used easily. It may sound cliché, but it could pose a problem if there is not enough space for the laundry basket and may cause even more unease for the person in charge of the laundry.