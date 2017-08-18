​6 smart ways to hide a washing machine in the bathroom

Compared to refrigerators and kitchen ranges which are now available in a variety of colours and designs, washing machines available on the market are still mostly an eyesore and have not changed in the last 20 years. It’s not likely that a guest will compliment your washing machine, is it? That is exactly why these appliances usually end up in the cellar, but then again, this may not be possible for everyone, which leads another space as an option: the bathroom, even though they don’t seem 100% suitable for that room either.
Nevertheless, to keep the bathroom looking neat and stylish, we often search for hiding places where these bulky washing machines can be hidden, but before that, one should note some of these points:
First, it should be taken into account that after some time, washing machines may need some repairs or be replaced altogether. In finding the appropriate niche to place it, one should consider the likelihood of it being removed later on with ease. As for those who own a top loader, you should first measure the lid of its opening, thus ensuring that the machine can be used easily. It may sound cliché, but it could pose a problem if there is not enough space for the laundry basket and may cause even more unease for the person in charge of the laundry.
A good solution is always to put the washing machine in an appropriate niche (if possible) so that it does not take up too much precious space. However, if you find the sight of having bulky equipment such as that washing machine too disturbing, then you may want to consider having a hidden cabinet to cover it up.
To further utilize the space, you could add shelves for extra storage above. This makes the device easy to hide behind the door and readily available when needed.
A further solution is provided by built-in washing machines. They are made to integrate into existing cabinet systems, seemingly blending in with the overall picture. It is important that there is sufficient space in the bathroom, since there must be additional cabinets aside from the washing machine, into which it is integrated.
Thus, the machine is clearly in the background and does not ruin the overall vibe and design, as is often the case with less decorative washing machines. This solution is especially suitable for those who are considering buying their first washing machine or for those might need a new one. Anyone who already owns a normal machine must resort to other hiding places.
An extremely simple and cost-saving alternative is to hide the washing machine behind curtains. It is best to position it in an already existing niche in the bathroom or, if possible, in the corner.
If it is placed in an alcove, the curtain can simply be placed above it with the aid of a curtain rod. If it needs to be placed in a corner, the curtain can run from wall to wall across the machine.
Although this solution is not necessarily the most aesthetically pleasing, it is still quite cost-efficient and makes the machine disappear from view with little effort. And with a fancy curtain you could even bring a little liveliness into the bathroom as well.
Due to existing water connections, the location of the washing machine is already specified in many bathrooms. That means there is no debating as to where the machine could be placed, regardless of its aesthetics. Here, cabinets from the kitchen range and a cupboard system offer a good solution. Therefore, you are able to hit two birds with one stone, for the machine is able to ease in inconspicuously behind the cabinet while still offering additional storage space.
This alternative can also serve as a room divider. Only a few plumbing manufacturers have washing machine cabinets in their assortment which are matched to the selected bathroom equipment. That is why washing machine cabinets are a recommended solution. The individual wash area can also be equipped with shelves, laundry baskets and other useful items.
If you have a small apartment with a layout that is restricting and makes it difficult to find a space for the washing machine, then of course you will need a smaller unit or device which could fit into your home. In many apartments, the connections for the washing machine are also too far from the water source, whereby one either has to work with an extension hose or a small washing machine to be placed near it. The available space should, of course, be accurately measured prior to purchasing the unit.
So, if you are having this kind of trouble and none of the previous solutions are working for you, the best alternative would be to find a space-saving washing machine, most of which have a smaller width, usually between 40 and 50 cm. Normal machines usually have a width of 60 cm.
The drawback with these small washing machines is obviously the fact that you can only load smaller amounts of laundry. The capacity is normally 3 to 4 kg, whereas other machines can hold 6 to 7 kg. For others, however, this could be sufficient; if it holds enough for the amount and frequency in which you do laundry, then this could be the best solution for you.
A further drawback is that the machines do not differ greatly in price from conventional machines; therefore, carefully weigh up the pros and cons should you consider this route.
It can be quite difficult to keep the washing machine hidden, especially in small bathrooms. Here, too, there is a good solution by stacking the washer and dryer in a vertical manner.
High shelves help not only to provide more storage space, but also offer legroom to store the washing machine inside the compartment. Care must be taken by ensuring that the shelf can withstand the load of the device. In addition, the washing machine should not be placed too high so that it poses a problem when it comes to loading and unloading laundry.
