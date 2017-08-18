The Berkshire family home with a snazzy new extension

We’re off to Berkshire today for our daily dose of inspiration (also known as homify 360°), and this little gem comes to us from IQ Glass UK in Amersham. The project that they’re sharing with us? ‘Winter Hill’, which is a contemporary extension and renovation completed on a traditional family home.
Let’s jump right into this discovery with some high-quality images and accompanying wording!
Bet you can’t guess where the new extension is located… but seriously, it’s not hard at all to distinguish between the classic-style house and the much more contemporary extension, even though both are coated in snow-white hues.
And speaking of the extension, just see how the slim frame sliding glass doors create an open corner, enabling a seamless transition between the interior and exterior living spaces.
On the inside of the aforementioned extension we locate a superbly styled dining room, which certainly enjoys a pristine view of the exterior terrace and surrounding gardens. Now that’s what we have in mind when talking about dining with a view!
Need a professional touch in your dining room (or terrace or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.
But the new style is far from over, for on top of that new single-storey extension we locate not a roof as per usual, but a large balcony layout using frameless glass balustrades to maximise the natural light and views.
Talk about double duty designs!
And if you thought the view was amazing from the indoor dining room, then just have a glance at this superb location on top of the extension: fresh lawns, lush shrubs and trees, and a variety of materials (like stone and wood) adorning the terrace, staircase and porch below.
Let’s have a look at some more images of this oh-so memorable design project.
Up next for your viewing pleasure: A truly world-class British home by the sea.