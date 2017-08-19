​6 tricks to make low ceilings look higher

Which colours you choose will definitely play a huge part in those low-ceiling rooms. In order to give low ceilings some height, we advise painting them in light shades. Radiant white, soft cream or delicate pastel hues are best suited for low ceilings, as they open up the room visually, reflect the light better, and make the ceiling appear further away. This helps to make the space appear much larger and brighter.

If you want to bring a little colour into the game, then play with cool tones like light blue or lilac. These give the impression of size and the ceiling optically receding, like the kitchen in this example. In general, experts recommend that the ceiling should always be brighter than the walls. And to aid in a generous and airy ceiling, it is important to make the walls as bright and fresh as possible. Dark tones would make the room seem small despite the bright ceiling. In terms of flooring, however, the situation is different: here you can work with a darker colour, which makes the ceiling and walls look lighter and brighter.