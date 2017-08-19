A Towcester family's spectacular garden makeover

Another day, another glorious makeover that show us how fantastic the end result can be should you make use of the right tools, thinking cap and, of course, professionals. And this transformation project comes to us from Jane Harries Garden Designs in Towcester.
Presented with a backyard garden that required a restyle, Jane Harris immediately got to work. Forced to remove a couple of trees for being too big, along with a child's swing and a small terrace which faced north, the project continued. The lawn was reshaped to allow for larger, simpler borders and a more informal planting, giving it a more romantic feel with a swing seat instead of the swing.
A water feature and bed near the house helped to make the transition between house and garden more natural, making the terrace the focal point. In addition, shade planting and a bird feeder will be the focus for winter views from the conservatory.
Before the project got underway, this was the backyard space, complete with overgrown tree, redundant swing and various curved beds.
Lots of potential and space, fortunately!
As we can see, there was no real flow between the garden and house, making it seem like they were both visually cut off from each other.
But all that was about to change…
Like any good designer, Jane Harris first jotted down the planned layout and details of the project before work got underway. Here we can see how the smooth outline of the lawn will help to make the garden seem larger.
A new swing seat for adults is also part of the plan, as well as a water feature with planting placed near the house to blend house and garden.
Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
What have we here? A delicate little herb garden near the house that, in time, will completely cover the gravel.
And even though the water feature turned out smaller than planned, it is loved by the clients and can still be enjoyed from the nearby terrace and conservatory.
Thanks to a fresh new lawn, the entire garden seems bigger and… well, better! Lush plants and trees cover up the garden’s corner to the left while also providing contrasting purples, greys and greens.
And how can we overlook the striking wooden swing seat in the corner, adding a romantic touch to the entire back yard?
Even though the new lawn sweeps stylishly around the garden, the right side of the yard isn’t completed as of yet – there’s still a guinea pig hutch with a guinea pig inside that remains untouched from the old garden layout.
However, the rest of the garden enjoys a fresh and lush new look that is sure to entice even the most dedicated homebody to spend more time outdoors!
Tired of your garden’s outdated look? Best check out these 17 low-maintenance landscaping ideas for your garden.