10 traditional living room sets

Steph Mann Steph Mann
Barn Conversion, Design by Deborah Ltd Design by Deborah Ltd Country style living room
A living room is the central hub in any home. It's where families meet and greet, celebrate and share. It is a room that has to be functional, homely and appealing. You have to want to spend time in there together as a family. The question is… what makes a living room nice? Some people like modern with sleek lines, other like minimalist with as little clutter as possible. Others prefer a more traditional lived in look to their space.

Making a room look like it is lived in doesn't just mean you can put things in it and hope it works. It takes effort, like with any design, to get the look right and just as you like it. Below there are some images of very traditional living rooms and some with a slightly more modern twist. The beauty of traditional is that it is ageless and it can be modernised and adapted to any persons taste.

Floral

Paradise Cam, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Classic style living room
Prestigious Textiles

Paradise Cam

Prestigious Textiles have made this room look incredibly traditional. Through the use of textiles, they have helped turn what could be any living space, into a traditional looking living room. With floral scatter cushions placed on the sofa and armchair to match the very patterned curtains, they have created a country style feel to this room. The shutters on the window add to the traditional feel of the room too. Small details like the lamp, the items on the coffee table and the ceiling fan draw the whole concept together.

Modern Traditional

On Location, Fallen Furniture Fallen Furniture Eclectic style living room
Fallen Furniture

On Location

This room has a definite feel of modern to it. There is no doubt that the table, the exposed pipes and bare brickwork are a modern design look. However, they serve a dual purpose, as they are also well aged and have a look of old about them. Age itself is one of the traits of traditional design, which really helps this room put a twist on the word. The sofa is leather and incredibly traditional in design and look. Mixing it with modern ideas that look old is a very clever way to make this set fit the traditional mould in a modern way.

Classic Traditional

Living Room by WN Interiors WN Interiors + WN Store Modern living room
WN Interiors + WN Store

Living Room by WN Interiors

Traditional doesn't have to mean dark colours and big leather sofas. It can be clean and simple much like modern living room sets. This room is clearly a modern room, but it feels very traditional. The space is open and light and everything  comes together beautifully. The chairs are cream with some dark areas in them to help the contrast. The floor and walls are very light too, but again contrasted by the darker lampshade and detailing on the table and other items. Clean and simple, this room is stunning.

Homely

Casa de Campo en Pilar, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Country style living room
Parrado Arquitectura

A slightly darker room with darker furniture here, but it doesn't look any less appealing than the image above. With two matching chairs and a separate sofa, it has more of an eclectic feel to it. The added mismatched throws on the sofa add to the effect of it feeling almost accidental, when in fact it was probably quite deliberate. This room feels cosy with the warm yellow light and close furniture.

Open Fire

Bossington House, Adisham Kent, Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Country style living room
Lee Evans Partnership

Bossington House, Adisham Kent

Open fires always hark of tradition. This room is large and bright, yet manages to maintain a very traditional family feel to it. The furniture is spaced out, but close enough that you could easily sit and chat the night away with family and friends. The cream sofas and chair match very well. The rug is also light, just like the walls and fireplace. The wooden floor looks darker and means the cream doesn't all blend together, with the fire creating warmth and a focal point.

Stripes

Georgian Farmhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Country style living room
Etons of Bath

Georgian Farmhouse

Traditional is a word that has many meanings. These sofas have a very traditional shape, but the stripes are definitely a modern twist. With the dark walls and fireplace you can get a real feel of traditional trying to make its mark. And it certainly does. The sofas match every thing perfectly as a set and bring a sense of vibrance to the room. The dark wood matches the walls, whilst the light stripes in the sofas match the fireplace. Your eyes are drawn around the room as it has lovely symmetry to it.

Simply Contrasting

The Old Museum, Garrett McKee Architects Garrett McKee Architects Country style living room
Garrett McKee Architects

The Old Museum

Matching sofas in this room are part of the appeal. In such a large space they are needed to fill the room. They manage to look comfortable and traditional due to size and design. The whole room looks like it is in a large country house. However it manages to have a modern feel to it as well. The glass table and rug are two things that stand out a little. The glass table helps reflect light around this room, while the rug helps give a splash of pattern and is a good focal point.

Very Traditional

Country House in Tenterden, Bandon Interior Design Bandon Interior Design Country style living room
Bandon Interior Design

Country House in Tenterden

There is nothing modern about this room. It is the epitome of traditional. From the beams in the ceiling to the large open fire, you can tell this is in an old cottage. The sofas don't match, but make a stunning set nonetheless. The table in the centre is simple and wooden and matches the drawers behind it. This is a lovely distinction between the dark beams and door.

Small is Beautiful

Sitting Room Rachel Angel Design Country style living room
Rachel Angel Design

Sitting Room

Small can seem stuffy if not designed well. This isn't the case with this room. It stands alone as a very workable living room and manages to retain a lovely traditional feel to it. The living room set here consists of two sofas and two checked matching armchairs. Traditional lets you get away with a lot when it comes to design. There aren't a lot of places that let you get away with mixing checked with floral, but here it gives a sense of real country tradition.

Mix and Match

Living Room - After Design by Deborah Ltd Country style living room
Design by Deborah Ltd

Living Room—After

Once more we see the freedom traditional living room sets offer. You can really mix it up to achieve the look you want. This room has gone with very plain walls, a fairly plain rug and taken all its colour from the sofa and armchair. By making the fabric of one the cushion cover on the other, they have mixed and matched materials to create something a little bit different, but still very traditional. No matter what your living room design you can certainly play around with traditional concepts until you find your own style.

