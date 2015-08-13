10 traditional living room sets

A living room is the central hub in any home. It's where families meet and greet, celebrate and share. It is a room that has to be functional, homely and appealing. You have to want to spend time in there together as a family. The question is… what makes a living room nice? Some people like modern with sleek lines, other like minimalist with as little clutter as possible. Others prefer a more traditional lived in look to their space.

Making a room look like it is lived in doesn't just mean you can put things in it and hope it works. It takes effort, like with any design, to get the look right and just as you like it. Below there are some images of very traditional living rooms and some with a slightly more modern twist. The beauty of traditional is that it is ageless and it can be modernised and adapted to any persons taste.