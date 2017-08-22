This wraparound extension will leave you breathless

A wrap-around side and rear extension – that is the subject of our newest homify 360° discovery, and this one comes to us from London-based firm Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd.

Located in Clapham Old Town, Lambeth, this modern house required some additional space and style, as is the case with most homes these days. And thanks to the project that is fully supported by Lambeth’s new residential planning guidance, the family in this home got a whole lot more than they were expecting…