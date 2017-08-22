This wraparound extension will leave you breathless

A wrap-around side and rear extension – that is the subject of our newest homify 360° discovery, and this one comes to us from London-based firm Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd.
Located in Clapham Old Town, Lambeth, this modern house required some additional space and style, as is the case with most homes these days. And thanks to the project that is fully supported by Lambeth’s new residential planning guidance, the family in this home got a whole lot more than they were expecting…
It would seem that it’s not only some additional legroom (which now function as an open-plan kitchen and dining room) that this house has been treated to; the existing patio space was excavated to create a flush threshold with the new extension, adding some more potential for this household when it comes to al fresco socialising.
Decked out in soft neutrals and flaunting a supreme modern/minimalist design, the new kitchen and dining area show off their best sides, particularly since the incoming natural lighting hits the entire inside area so well.
Do you agree that this is a dream space for cooking, baking and a range of other kitchen activities?
And speaking of natural lighting, we need to adjust our focus ever so slightly to see just how much sparkle streams indoors, for it’s not only those generous glass doors that help, but also the roof light above the island that aids in this space’s dazzling ambience.
Less is more, as they say, and seeing as this extension is not the biggest layout ever designed, it was up to a soft and subtle style to make the most of the limited legroom. And that’s exactly why this modern-meets-minimalist design comes off as so successful, as the white/creamy hues and mirrored surfaces go a long way in making the interiors seem more visually spacious.
A prime example of how a simple addition to an existing home can make a world of difference in terms of space and style!
