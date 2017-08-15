12 British homes with jaw-dropping interiors

Envy might be one of the seven deadly sins, but we don't have a care in the world about admitting that we suffer from it! It's only natural that as we look at countless beautiful homes, we would start to get a touch of the old green-eyed monster, but that isn't going to stop us from looking for the very best interiors to show you! Today, we are going to show you 12 of our all-time favourites, as they are not only inspiring and stunning, they can also act as motivation for finally getting your homes just right. You're going to love what the interior designers have curated here and just to give you a little extra context, we'll start with a facade shot of each home and then show you our top room from inside! Let's dive in!
Detached and situated in a clearly lovely neighbourhood, this home has a wonderful aesthetic going for it. If you had to make a guess as to what lies within, what would you go for?
If you didn't guess that a MASSIVE, light-filled, glass-walled interior, filled with music appreciation apparatus was what lurked behind the unassuming exterior, then you were oh so wrong! We love the luxurious proportions here, the exuberant use of sunlight and the amazing flow between pieces of furniture. We also really want a grand piano!
We know what you're thinking; that the inside of this home is probably super girl, colourful and daringly different, right? Well… you might just be in for a shock!
If you had to do a double take here, join the club! Not an ounce of pink to be found, nor any flouncy decorative elements, but instead, a totally open-plan and extended ground floor with the most incredible contemporary kitchen! The shapes created here are phenomenal and the wooden elements are so striking against the white! We want!
Well, here's a chirpy little family home that looks particularly charming and traditional. What do you think the inside looks like? Well-proportioned drawing rooms and ornate textiles?
We definitely didn't expect a traditional-looking home to have such an open and unfussy interior, but we love it! The parquet flooring has really upped the game here and the funky sofa upholstery has added such a cosy and comfortable aesthetic. The use of space here has us seriously envious!
You can tell that the interior here is going to be super special, just from this view of the outside! Is it even possible to have an unattractive Shoreditch loft apartment?
Well, this is exactly as chic and sophisticated as we expected it to be! A heady mix of chrome, monochrome and elegant parquet flooring, this apartment has such a phenomenal aesthetic and the windows really are the main feature. We have such a soft spot for any interior with a gorgeous mezzanine!
Who doesn't love a stunning terraced home? This lovely bright white property has such presence, but we think you'll be really shocked by the interior!
What an unusual mix of modern design and original features! That's why we love this interior so much! It would have been so easy to negate all the lovely period detailing, but instead, it has been perfectly balanced with some contemporary installations, such as this MASSIVE kitchen island.
We know what you're expecting inside this building; gilt furniture, decadent antiques and a level of luxury that almost makes for a not very relaxing scheme, but just wait…
Incredible! This interior is so much more eclectic and cosy than we ever expected it to be and with a wonderful open-plan aesthetic going on and some rustic kitchen furniture in place, we see an almost country vibe going on, in an urban apartment! Now that's inspiring!
We always love seeing how people have sought to make more of their terrace houses and we think you can already tell, from this facade, that something special lies within!
Encased in a traditional dark brick exterior, we find this cataclysmic white kitchen and dining room that we are utterly obsessed with! Large furniture, unfussy finishes and skylights have all contributed to such a beautiful space that we can't stop staring!
What a delightful and traditional house! The red brick and white window trims work so well together and offer up an idea of what must be found inside, but is it what you are expecting?
Talk about a natural hybrid of traditional motifs and modern design! Sleek built-in storage meets original parquet with shocking ease and with some simple retro furniture and minimal accessories, this living room really is tempting us! Erm… can you see the vibrantly coloured light here as well? We NEED something like that!
So many of us dream about owning a rustic cottage in the country and this one certainly isn't dulling our desire. the interior is everything we hoped it would be as well!
Simple, calm, relaxing and undeniably rustic, it's the unapologetically pared back aesthetic of this bedroom that we are so in love with. The perfect antidote to urban living, we see this as the ultimate dream home for a more understated life that is focussed around recuperation.
The façade here might be understated, but just wait until you see how the inside looks! The gorgeous wood definitely plays a major role!
Wow! The warmth and sophistication that oozes out of this living room is utterly undeniable and we are fascinated by all the metallic elements! Gold and natural wood is just such a beautiful combination and can we take a minute to lust over the grey furniture as well? Superb!
Woah! Now if any house can guarantee an incredible interior, simply from the outside, it's got to be this one, right? But what style would you go for, in such a heritage property? You might be shocked…
It's SO contemporary! The swirling lines, great swathes of gloss white material and piquant black furniture has literally blown us away here! We were almost expecting plaid wallpaper, animal busts and other really traditional motifs, but this scheme is everything we'd love AND MORE!
Nestled in amongst more traditional homes, in an urban location, this incredible black box property is a real step away from the norm. the interior must be amazing too!
And so it is! A masterclass in monochrome minimalism, we can't deny being more than just a little obsessed with the fresh and clean look of this interior. We are definitely considering stripping back all the excess and going a little easier on the colours in our homes now!
