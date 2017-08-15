Your browser is out-of-date.

12 British homes with jaw-dropping interiors

Macauley Road Townhouses, Clapham, Squire and Partners Squire and Partners Modern living room
Envy might be one of the seven deadly sins, but we don't have a care in the world about admitting that we suffer from it! It's only natural that as we look at countless beautiful homes, we would start to get a touch of the old green-eyed monster, but that isn't going to stop us from looking for the very best interiors to show you! Today, we are going to show you 12 of our all-time favourites, as they are not only inspiring and stunning, they can also act as motivation for finally getting your homes just right. You're going to love what the interior designers have curated here and just to give you a little extra context, we'll start with a facade shot of each home and then show you our top room from inside! Let's dive in!

1. Family home luxury.

Burghley Avenue, Coupdeville Coupdeville
Coupdeville

Burghley Avenue

Coupdeville
Coupdeville
Coupdeville

Detached and situated in a clearly lovely neighbourhood, this home has a wonderful aesthetic going for it. If you had to make a guess as to what lies within, what would you go for?

Burghley Avenue, Coupdeville Coupdeville
Coupdeville

Burghley Avenue

Coupdeville
Coupdeville
Coupdeville

If you didn't guess that a MASSIVE, light-filled, glass-walled interior, filled with music appreciation apparatus was what lurked behind the unassuming exterior, then you were oh so wrong! We love the luxurious proportions here, the exuberant use of sunlight and the amazing flow between pieces of furniture. We also really want a grand piano!

2. Pretty in pink.

Front elevation Neil Dusheiko Architects Terrace house
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Front elevation

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

We know what you're thinking; that the inside of this home is probably super girl, colourful and daringly different, right? Well… you might just be in for a shock!

View towards kitchen and garden Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern kitchen
Neil Dusheiko Architects

View towards kitchen and garden

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

If you had to do a double take here, join the club! Not an ounce of pink to be found, nor any flouncy decorative elements, but instead, a totally open-plan and extended ground floor with the most incredible contemporary kitchen! The shapes created here are phenomenal and the wooden elements are so striking against the white! We want!

3. Traditional with a twist.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Well, here's a chirpy little family home that looks particularly charming and traditional. What do you think the inside looks like? Well-proportioned drawing rooms and ornate textiles?

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

We definitely didn't expect a traditional-looking home to have such an open and unfussy interior, but we love it! The parquet flooring has really upped the game here and the funky sofa upholstery has added such a cosy and comfortable aesthetic. The use of space here has us seriously envious!

4. Up in the clouds.

Shoreditch, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern houses
Gregory Phillips Architects

Shoreditch

Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

You can tell that the interior here is going to be super special, just from this view of the outside! Is it even possible to have an unattractive Shoreditch loft apartment?

Shoreditch, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern living room
Gregory Phillips Architects

Shoreditch

Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

Well, this is exactly as chic and sophisticated as we expected it to be! A heady mix of chrome, monochrome and elegant parquet flooring, this apartment has such a phenomenal aesthetic and the windows really are the main feature. We have such a soft spot for any interior with a gorgeous mezzanine!

5. Elegance en masse.

City living at its best Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture
Kitchen Architecture

City living at its best

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Who doesn't love a stunning terraced home? This lovely bright white property has such presence, but we think you'll be really shocked by the interior!

City living at its best homify Modern kitchen
homify

City living at its best

homify
homify
homify

What an unusual mix of modern design and original features! That's why we love this interior so much! It would have been so easy to negate all the lovely period detailing, but instead, it has been perfectly balanced with some contemporary installations, such as this MASSIVE kitchen island. 

6. Grandeur on a whole new scale.

The Exterior ​of the Mansfield Street Apartment. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style houses Stone Grey
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The Exterior ​of the Mansfield Street Apartment.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

We know what you're expecting inside this building; gilt furniture, decadent antiques and a level of luxury that almost makes for a not very relaxing scheme, but just wait…

The living room looking through to the kitchen, Mansfield Street Apartment, London Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style living room White
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The living room looking through to the kitchen, Mansfield Street Apartment, London

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Incredible! This interior is so much more eclectic and cosy than we ever expected it to be and with a wonderful open-plan aesthetic going on and some rustic kitchen furniture in place, we see an almost country vibe going on, in an urban apartment! Now that's inspiring!

7. A terrace with a difference.

Slot House, London W12, AU Architects AU Architects Modern houses
AU Architects

Slot House, London W12

AU Architects
AU Architects
AU Architects

We always love seeing how people have sought to make more of their terrace houses and we think you can already tell, from this facade, that something special lies within!

Slot House, London W12, AU Architects AU Architects Modern dining room
AU Architects

Slot House, London W12

AU Architects
AU Architects
AU Architects

Encased in a traditional dark brick exterior, we find this cataclysmic white kitchen and dining room that we are utterly obsessed with! Large furniture, unfussy finishes and skylights have all contributed to such a beautiful space that we can't stop staring!

8. Charm personified.

FC Residence I, deDraft Ltd deDraft Ltd Modern houses
deDraft Ltd

FC Residence I

deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

What a delightful and traditional house! The red brick and white window trims work so well together and offer up an idea of what must be found inside, but is it what you are expecting?

FC Residence I, deDraft Ltd deDraft Ltd Modern study/office
deDraft Ltd

FC Residence I

deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

Talk about a natural hybrid of traditional motifs and modern design! Sleek built-in storage meets original parquet with shocking ease and with some simple retro furniture and minimal accessories, this living room really is tempting us! Erm… can you see the vibrantly coloured light here as well? We NEED something like that!

9. A cottage in the country.

Spring Gardens, Phillips Tracey Architects Phillips Tracey Architects Country style houses
Phillips Tracey Architects

Spring Gardens

Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects

So many of us dream about owning a rustic cottage in the country and this one certainly isn't dulling our desire. the interior is everything we hoped it would be as well!

Spring Gardens, Phillips Tracey Architects Phillips Tracey Architects Country style bedroom
Phillips Tracey Architects

Spring Gardens

Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects

Simple, calm, relaxing and undeniably rustic, it's the unapologetically pared back aesthetic of this bedroom that we are so in love with. The perfect antidote to urban living, we see this as the ultimate dream home for a more understated life that is focussed around recuperation.

10. A terrific townhouse.

Macauley Road Townhouses, Clapham, Squire and Partners Squire and Partners Modern houses
Squire and Partners

Macauley Road Townhouses, Clapham

Squire and Partners
Squire and Partners
Squire and Partners

The façade here might be understated, but just wait until you see how the inside looks! The gorgeous wood definitely plays a major role!

Macauley Road Townhouses, Clapham, Squire and Partners Squire and Partners Modern living room
Squire and Partners

Macauley Road Townhouses, Clapham

Squire and Partners
Squire and Partners
Squire and Partners

Wow! The warmth and sophistication that oozes out of this living room is utterly undeniable and we are fascinated by all the metallic elements! Gold and natural wood is just such a beautiful combination and can we take a minute to lust over the grey furniture as well? Superb!

11. A mansion of dreams.

Project 6 Weybridge, Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Modern houses
Flairlight Designs Ltd

Project 6 Weybridge

Flairlight Designs Ltd
Flairlight Designs Ltd
Flairlight Designs Ltd

Woah! Now if any house can guarantee an incredible interior, simply from the outside, it's got to be this one, right? But what style would you go for, in such a heritage property? You might be shocked…

Project 6 Weybridge, Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
Flairlight Designs Ltd

Project 6 Weybridge

Flairlight Designs Ltd
Flairlight Designs Ltd
Flairlight Designs Ltd

It's SO contemporary! The swirling lines, great swathes of gloss white material and piquant black furniture has literally blown us away here! We were almost expecting plaid wallpaper, animal busts and other really traditional motifs, but this scheme is everything we'd love AND MORE!

12. A boxy delight.

Exterior view Ed Reeve Minimalist houses
Ed Reeve

Exterior view

Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve

Nestled in amongst more traditional homes, in an urban location, this incredible black box property is a real step away from the norm. the interior must be amazing too!

Living room Ed Reeve Modern living room
Ed Reeve

Living room

Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve

And so it is! A masterclass in monochrome minimalism, we can't deny being more than just a little obsessed with the fresh and clean look of this interior. We are definitely considering stripping back all the excess and going a little easier on the colours in our homes now! 

Which of these drastically different interiors was your favourite?

