12 British homes with jaw-dropping interiors

Envy might be one of the seven deadly sins, but we don't have a care in the world about admitting that we suffer from it! It's only natural that as we look at countless beautiful homes, we would start to get a touch of the old green-eyed monster, but that isn't going to stop us from looking for the very best interiors to show you! Today, we are going to show you 12 of our all-time favourites, as they are not only inspiring and stunning, they can also act as motivation for finally getting your homes just right. You're going to love what the interior designers have curated here and just to give you a little extra context, we'll start with a facade shot of each home and then show you our top room from inside! Let's dive in!