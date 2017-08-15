17 brilliantly simple ways to brighten up a boring patio

Don't you go lamenting the woes of having a dull patio or terrace, as there are so many simple ideas that you can put into practice, in a bid to brighten them up and make them a worthy focal point of your outdoor space! Ask any professional gardener, or even an interior designer, and they'll tell you that colour, textiles and texture will all drastically impact on what was once a boring little patch of garden, but if you don't believe us, just come and take a look at our top tips and judge for yourself! We know you're about to find the low-cost and easy to implement solution that you've been looking for!