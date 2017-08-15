Your browser is out-of-date.

17 brilliantly simple ways to brighten up a boring patio

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
Loading admin actions …

Don't you go lamenting the woes of having a dull patio or terrace, as there are so many simple ideas that you can put into practice, in a bid to brighten them up and make them a worthy focal point of your outdoor space! Ask any professional gardener, or even an interior designer, and they'll tell you that colour, textiles and texture will all drastically impact on what was once a boring little patch of garden, but if you don't believe us, just come and take a look at our top tips and judge for yourself! We know you're about to find the low-cost and easy to implement solution that you've been looking for!

1. Bring it all together with some bold but beautiful colour!

Pergola in courtyard garden Earth Designs Modern garden Blue pergola,slate,blue,smallgarden,tropicalplanting,decking,gardenlighting,ferns
Earth Designs

Pergola in courtyard garden

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

2. Make it exceptionally comfortable, with a host of cushions and textiles.

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

3. Step up onto your patio, to add a real sense of ceremony and drama! Wide steps look incredible!

Patio House - Garden arQing GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
arQing

Patio House—Garden

arQing
arQing
arQing

4. Make your patio super private, for a really enclosed and exclusive vibe! Painted fencing works SO well!

homify Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Add trellis fencing to your patio for privacy with a little more flowing sunshine! You can even train climbers for a green wall effect too!

Bi Folds fitting into townhouse homify Modern windows & doors
homify

Bi Folds fitting into townhouse

homify
homify
homify

6. Add a water feature to tap into a more exotic and zen vibe. Some of them simply plug into the wall!

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

7. Place a lot of importance on presenting your furniture in a sociable way. You want people to WANT to sit on your patio!

JARDIM DE INVERNO COM FONTES E ÁREA DE ESTAR, Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Modern conservatory
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

8. Soften up the floor with some fabulous jute rugs! Hardy yet stylish!

Casa di Silvana, Maurizio Giovannoni Studio Maurizio Giovannoni Studio Minimalist style garden
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio

Maurizio Giovannoni Studio
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio

9. There's no such thing as too many plants on a patio! Get those boring walls in on the action, with some planters!

Jardins Naturais, Junia Lobo Paisagismo Junia Lobo Paisagismo Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

10. Use the space under a pergola to create a secluded and charming dining patio.

Condominio Residencial em Porto Alegre, Motta Arquitetura Motta Arquitetura Modern garden
Motta Arquitetura

Motta Arquitetura
Motta Arquitetura
Motta Arquitetura

11. How about including a sweet little teepee, for the kids? SO cute!

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Zing things up by painting the dull walls a REALLY bright colour! Yellow gives you sunshine all year-round!

CasaZera: prototipo abitativo sostenibile in aree industriali dismesse, Torino, TRA - architettura condivisa TRA - architettura condivisa Industrial style garden
TRA—architettura condivisa

TRA - architettura condivisa
TRA—architettura condivisa
TRA - architettura condivisa

13. Use rustic planters to contain some pretty and easy to maintain vibrant blooms. The more the better!

TERRAZZO Torino, marta carraro marta carraro Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
marta carraro

marta carraro
marta carraro
marta carraro

14. Add a portable firepit, to heat things up as the sun goes down!

homify GardenFurniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Invest in some seriously beautiful upholstery fabric for your seats. Talk about a stunning focal point!

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. Add a canvas awning that not only offers shade and rain protection, but also looks strangely arty!

LOFT EN BARCELONA, SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP Modern garden
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

17. Go all out with the textural elements! A rustic look is easy to capture, with bricks, imperfect plaster and a few terracotta pots!

Patio Mexicano., arQing arQing Rustic style garden
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

Are you ready to give your patio a makeover now?

