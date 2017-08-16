The 10 bits of lingo every novice gardener needs to know

These are words that you'll DEFINITELY hear, when planning out your garden, but what the heck do they mean? Essentially, they all refer to the frequency with which your chosen plants will bloom!

An annual is a plant that germinates, blooms and dies within one year. It won't regenerate at all.

A perennial will live for two or more years, entering into full life cycles of blooming, wilting and then coming back for another impressive show.

Biennials are the more complicated of the bunch in that they will last for two years, but won't normally flower until year two, meaning that they offer foliage-only for the first year.