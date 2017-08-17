11 surprising things your home says about you

We hope it won't come as a surprise that the way you decorate and maintain your home says a lot about who you are, but just in case it is brand new information, we thought we should probably give you a heads up as to the impression certain aspects make! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that there is more to take into account than just colour and furniture choices, because something as simple as how tidy you are will reveal so much about your personality. Come with us now and see if you can identify any of your traits here, in order to garner a little deeper understanding into how you come across to guests in your house!
… whether you are a shy and retiring or outgoing person. Colour experts have put some theories together about certain hues, such as a red front door showing that you’re not afraid to say what you think, while a blue door is indicative of a natural ability to interact with people. Green is a sign that you have traditional values, apparently, and black means you’re reserved and steadfast! Who knew?
… how 'Type A' you are. Experts have put forward a theory that the messier your drawers are, the more organised and priority-driven you probably are, as you have decided to maintain focus on more important aspects of your life. This often translates into you being an ambitious and driven person, so who cares how dishevelled your socks are?
… your anxiety levels. Basically everyone will have some areas of untidiness and under the bed is a natural spot for some mess stashing, but if you are one of the minority that doesn't leave any stone unturned, when cleaning, you are probably a bit obsessive and maybe even an anxious person. Experts claim that a spotless under-bed area can be a sign of intense anxiety and a need to control every aspect of an environment.
… the type pf personality you have! Daring stripes in the living room show that you’re confident, eye-catching polka dots show that you have an intrinsically fun side, animal prints are a sign of creativity and geometric patterns are an unequivocal sign that you crave order! What a lot of info to get from a cushion!
… can reveal if you are lonely. Seriously! That is what experts claim! Apparently, if you spend a long time in the shower or even the bath, you are seeking emotional warmth from an alternative source than more usual social situations! That's a bit deep! It might be time to hide all the toiletries, if you don't want people realising this!
… gives the game away if you’re a procrastinator. It's all about the styles of drinks that you prefer, as instant coffee drinkers are thought to be the biggest procrastinators, while those preferring blended drinks have a spontaneous streak! We're black coffee drinkers, which apparently means that we are no-nonsense! We'll go along with that!
… how often you exercise, as well as how you feel about your job. WHAT? Apparently, if you fail to make your bed every day, that is an irrefutable sign that you're hating your job and not willing to get up and go to the gym. What if actually making your bed would make you more motivated to work out? That would be amazing!
… aptly demonstrates how neurotic you are. Experts have said that wall coverings which feature a lot of motivational quotes and pictures can be a crutch for neurotic and insecure people. Argh! It might be time to ditch the decals after all!
… gives a lot of insight into how you negotiate. Those that negotiate more voraciously, tend to plop down into a harder-based chair and have less wiggle room! Now that IS interesting to know! Maybe a harder desk chair would make us all a little more efficient during work hours too?
… can show if you are living in the past. If you have a closet that is full-to-bursting with things that you no longer wear or maybe even can't fit into, it's a sign that you have serious attachment issues. You probably know this already but don't want to tackle them, but maybe a wardrobe audit is in order?
… shows how creative you are. If you have a messy or slightly unruly home, that can be a sign that you are more artistically and creatively motivated. A little disorganisation can produce imaginative solutions, but don't fret if you are a neat freak! A seriously tidy home can, on the flip side, be a sign of generosity.
For more interior design signs, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 tell-tale signs that show you're houseproud.