Hot right now: 8 decor trends you need to know about

Finally, multifunctional living is coming into its own in a big way and we know that it is going to be popular for a really long time! A great way to make a smaller home fantastically more practical and adaptive, this aesthetic is all about including furniture that can be transformed into numerous items. We love the creativity that comes with this scheme, not to mention that fact that it works so well alongside open-plan design!

For more great design tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Common bedroom design mistakes.