Formal living room set

Gold is a colour that screams formal, regal, and class. This living room set is all three of these things. The eye catching point of this set is the large, intricate designed coffee table. The top of the table is gold, a colour that drips onto the dark legs with a unique and luxurious design. The gold continues with the two seating pieces, a large, pin coushion styled couch, a design that is very formal. The choice of leather for the couch and chair add to the elegance and formal feeling. This living room set is anything but ordinary, and with its use of gold dripped design, is formal done right.