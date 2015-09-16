The living room is a place for, as its name suggests, living. This special room in any home is made for relaxing and socializing with loved ones. Create a room with elegance and luxury with a formal living room set. Add comfortable couches with rich fabrics, elegant coffee tables and other ideas to create a formal living room set. Why not make one of the most important rooms in a home one with regal design and function. These formal living room sets will make a living room feel grand, and make it hard to want to leave this room.
This formal living room set is not only elegant in design but it is also welcoming and comfortable. The oversized couches look comfortable enough to sleep on. The fabric is patterned with large white and beige coloured stripes which makes the set feel regal. A large, dark wood rectangle table is added to the center of the room, becoming a great center piece and focal point. Two smaller coffee tables, in the same dark colour, are added to the sides of the couches. The dark colour adds to the formal theme, overall this formal living room set is a great combination of elegant design and comfort.
What is more elegant and formal than velvet? This living room set features not one but two couches that have great texture. The colour is almost an iridescent silver tone, a colour that is formal and elegant in itself. Dark coloured and patterned throw pillows adorn both couches, adding great texture. In the middle of the couches is a really modern and geometric coffee table, also dark in colour which picks up the colours of the couches. This formal living room set feels rich and divine, becoming a perfect addition to any home.
This beautiful room looks like one out of a fairytale book of kings and queens with a touch of french country style elegance. The light grey coloured couch, with its corner piece, is the perfect sleek design to balance the luxurious wall paper and chandeliers. Light coloured throw pillows with a textured fabric add to the sense of the regal feel. On the other side of the grand, and detailed fireplace, is a large, high dark wood table. It’s round shape adds to the design, and dark colour brings elegance into the room. This living room set is grand and formal, yet still feels warm and welcoming.
This formal living room set is so grand, oozing with elegance in every corner. The two seating options are all about the fabric choice; they feature a beautiful light paisley type fabric on the elegant shaped chairs. An oval glass coffee table with white legs and finishes adds to the elegance and formality with its shape and design. The chair rests on a great light coloured, patterned rug that flows well with the pattern and design of the chairs. This formal living room set is the epitome of class and design, becoming a great formal sitting room for all.
Gold is a colour that screams formal, regal, and class. This living room set is all three of these things. The eye catching point of this set is the large, intricate designed coffee table. The top of the table is gold, a colour that drips onto the dark legs with a unique and luxurious design. The gold continues with the two seating pieces, a large, pin coushion styled couch, a design that is very formal. The choice of leather for the couch and chair add to the elegance and formal feeling. This living room set is anything but ordinary, and with its use of gold dripped design, is formal done right.
The coffee table in this formal living set is a piece of art itself, the definite focal point of this room. The black top is mature and dramatic, while the gold legs and finishes is what makes the room feel formal and graceful. As the table is the statement piece of the room, the two couches are neutral in colour and modern in design, not taking away from the table yet flowing just right with it. Colorful and patterned pillows adorn the couches and overall add to the formal look of this living room set.
This formal living room set uses texture to create its formal look. The couch and chair are dressed in a velvet fabric, in a beige colour. Two throw pillows are used on the couch to add contrast in colour and contribute to texture with pattern. The choice of an ottoman as a coffee table is unique, yet keeps on trend with the formal design. The colours flow with the rest of the set, beige and brown, and the pattern ties it all in for a very textured, mature formal living room set.
The push cushion love seat in this living room set is what makes the room feel formal and classy. The grey colour is a perfect palette for the rest of the room, which uses light colours to achieve the formal look. A long, sleek glass coffee table balances the love seat by adding a touch of modernity into the room. The silver finishes of the table blend nicely with the grey couch. This living room set feels formal, yet is not too over powering, perfect for anyone looking to add a few formal touches to a neutral living room.
This modern and eclectic living room is not the typical formal living room set yet fits right into this category, adding a great touch of originality. The designer used two modern chairs, placed next to each other, for a hip look. Opposite the chairs is a great, modern shaped chaise lounge. A fur is used as a throw, really bringing in the elegance. A small, round glass table is the center coffee table, its round shape bringing in the look together for a formal dining set for anyone who thinks outside the box.
This formal living room set is classy, fresh, and modern. The entire room uses a light colour palette of whites and light greys, which makes the room feel large and airy. There are two large white couches which are sleek and modern in design. Opposite one couch are two light grey sitting chairs, and opposite the other couch are two benches, in the same grey colour. The ample seating options surround a large, marbled topped coffee table which is a nice topper on the formal living room set. Overall, this room is bright, modern and cool, yet elegant and a great formal space.