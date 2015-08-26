10 elegant living room ideas

A space doesn't have to be minimalist to be elegant. It can be full and warm, but still retain class. The room draws on all of these elements. It's both warm and elegant. The fireplace is centralised making it very much the focus of the room. Everything seems to be designed around it. With a window and a sofa sitting either side of it, the room has great symmetry. The table in the middle has a design that throws off this symmetry with its one sided design. The colours in the room mixes both neutral and dark, adding to the overall opulence of it with the faux fur throw. Luke Cartledge certainly managed to capture this room well.