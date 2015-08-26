10 elegant living room ideas

Elegance. A word that means
graceful and stylish in appearance or manner. This can easily be applied to your living room. It's a place that you want to relax in, make cherished memories and just live in. This doesn't mean it can't be a place of elegance too. It can be a room that is functional and beautiful. With some tweaks, most rooms can be recreated to help them look graceful rather than just a room. Small things can really go a long way to making a big difference. From paint, to some new furniture, some art, or simply making use of what you have.
A space doesn't have to be minimalist to be elegant. It can be full and warm, but still retain class. The room draws on all of these elements. It's both warm and elegant. The fireplace is centralised making it very much the focus of the room. Everything seems to be designed around it. With a window and a sofa sitting either side of it, the room has great symmetry. The table in the middle has a design that throws off this symmetry with its one sided design. The colours in the room mixes both neutral and dark, adding to the overall opulence of it with the faux fur throw. Luke Cartledge certainly managed to capture this room well.
Modern lines in this room are the things that make it elegant. From the art to the fireplace and table, the straight lines draw your eyes around the room. The muted tones also add to the feel of it. It is very clean looking, yet the books under the coffee table give it a lived in feel. The modern fire is very stylish and fits the room perfectly. The simple lighting also gives the room a warmer feel. The colours could feel cold, but with the big warm rug this just isn't the case.
Not to everyones taste, but this room is still absolutely elegant. It has its own style which is the appeal of it. It is something different and not traditionally elegant. It has a ranch feel to it, but without all the elaborate detail that would go with a ranch. The leather sofas sit squarely in the room with the dining table just behind them. The space is definitely minimalist. The wooden walls and roof draw you into the room and give a feeling of warmth throughout.
Small spaces can sometimes be hard to make feel spacious. In this image the design couldn't be better. The space is very narrow but the elegance shines throughout. The room looks long and they have managed to create a sense of width too. The slim sofa, small table and single chairs give an airiness to the room. The shelf along the wall adds some storage and a space for decoration without impeding on the room in anyway. The lights on the wall give off enough light to make the room feel larger too. This really is elegance and simplicity at its finest.
Elegance makes you think of a room like this. It is the height of luxury and looks expensive. The chaise stye sofa with cushions and a throw draped over it make it feel like someone has just left. The large mirror creates a sense of space too. The real elegant piece here is the chandelier though. You really can't miss it in the room. Mixed with the heavily patterned wallpaper, elegance is the only word to use in conjunction with this room.
A very white room. White walls, white storage and white sofas with hints of cream. This room is very much an adult space. There are splahes of colour throughout it with the cushions. They bring the room alive and make the white seem less prominent. Elegance does conjure up images of cleanliness and a space that seems muted. This room fits that description, whilst remaining modern. The ceiling lights showcase the room, making it feel warmer too.
With elegance can come the need to perhaps add to much to a room. Sometimes the approach of 'less is more' is slightly better for the intended space. This image shows jus that. A simple chair, a unit and a rug are the basis of it. Yet it still manages to look incredibly elegant. It is very much art deco with the black and whites and shapes that you see. The lack of colour isn't an issue, it actually adds to the overall effect.
Modern spaces need elegance as much as big older buildings do. The approach is different because the space is different. Older buildings have bare walls, high ceilings and things that lend themselves to natural elegance. Modern buildings need design to achieve this look. This room is a very modern living space but the design has created an elegant space to live in. Simple wooden furniture mixed with neutral colour schemes help make it feel very spacious.
Elegance shouldn't mean you shy away from colour. As you can see from this room, taking one colour and repeating it throughout the room adds a lovely look overall. A simple redesign in any room can achieve a look like this. Using the space to create shelves is very clever and adds storage. The living room is very different to the others we have seen, with a very different sort of sofa. This room goes against all the things you associate with elegance, yet it achieves elegance and style with ease.
Grey doesn't have to mean dull. This room uses it to create a sense of elegance we haven't seen yet. It doesn't make the room feel cold, as much as you might think it would. The lime green chair and the plant on the table bring a beautiful element of colour that help the room feel more alive. The grey sofa, curtains and even the rug would look a little less classic without this small addition of colour. The room is everything that elegance can and should be. It mixes modern with classic lines, colour with muted tones and opulence with the everyday.