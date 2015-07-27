The house of five facades

The property we're taking a look at today is a celebration of both modern design and the natural environment. Designed by Specht Harpman, this stunning example of contemporary architecture is located in a valley adjacent to the Saugatuck river in Connecticut, and is accessed via a winding road which begins at the top of an imposing cliff. The natural landscape isn't the only thing which makes this house special: once we go inside, we're greeted with sleek and modern interiors which strike the perfect balance between style and comfort, as well as beautifully framed views that can be appreciated from every room. Let's take a closer look…
Industrial influences are present in the design of the exterior, with bold concrete forms offset by floor-to-ceiling glass panels which establish a connection between indoors and out. The warmth of the interior lighting contrasts with the cool tones of the materials used in the structure itself, creating a balanced aesthetic. Greenery borders the front courtyard and lines the exterior walls, softening the harsh edges of the angular building.
The kitchen is open plan, leading off from the living areas for a more sociable and practical arrangement. The stainless steel appliances give the kitchen a functional, professional look. It's as though the focus is on the quality of the appliances, and so there is no need for much ornamentation at all. Clean lines, clever storage solutions and minimalist design are the order of the day. This area blends in to the rest of the space perfectly, establishing a flow between this space and the rest of the lower floor.
The dining area is tucked behind the kitchen, but thanks to the exterior glass walls it remains light-filled and welcoming. A glass table reflects the natural light, as does the polished stone floor. In fact, almost every surface in the home contributes to the inviting, fresh atmosphere that can be felt indoors. Exposed lightbulbs hanging above the dining table adds to the industrial vibe, and the intricately patterned chairs add character and colour.
Thanks to the positioning of the suite, the living room feels cosy and contained despite a lack of dividing walls. Peach and yellow fabrics add warmth, and complement the far wall, which has been painted a pale terracotta. The traditional rug with intricate stitching helps to define the area and offers something a little softer underfoot. A modern glass backed fireplace is the focal feature, capturing the natural backdrop whilst introducing a comforting glow.
Wooden panels keep this bedroom segregated from the other areas, and yet it isn't the sort of closed-off space we are used to seeing. The timber interior wall behind the bed doesn't quite reach the ceiling—most likely to ensure the flow of light throughout the bedroom. Glass exterior walls frame a panoramic view of the valley, but due to the secluded location of the home, the occupant's needn't worry about privacy.
And now for another stunning feature: the outdoor pool and deck! The tastefully designed pool is illuminated by soft lighting, making it ideal for a late night swim surrounded by nature. The practical deck is low-maintenance and enjoys a private location amongst the trees. It's easy to imagine this area as the centre of summer parties with family and friends—just perfect!
