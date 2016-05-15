The Honeypot Barn

Older buildings are loved for their rich character and history, yet bringing them up to a modern standard can be a difficult challenge. Of course, once completed, these renovation projects are always the most impressive.
The new owners of this 18th century barn in the beautiful French village of Chenailler Mascheix were inspired to transform the decaying and unlivable space into their dream home. With their vision and the skill and expertise of Capra Architects the dream home become a reality and the once lowly and abandoned barn is now something to behold.
Take a look at the transformation…
The traditional exterior is modest yet endearing thanks to its original features and homely, rustic quality. The stone steps leading to the entrance are one of the most charming components. The footsteps of many visitors over the centuries have, along with gradual wear and tear and exposure to the elements, left these steps faded and uneven.
Yet, it is this visual capturing of history that gives the building its personality and makes it so appealing. Additionally, this barn offers stunning views over the Dordogne Valley and enjoys a quiet and peaceful spot in the French countryside. What's not to love?
Well, perhaps the interior could benefit from some work to make it a little bit more loveable! Here you can see the barn before the renovation work began and it looks as though it hasn't been touched for many, many years.
For some, the scale of the project would have been a turn-off but the owners and architects could see past its run down, decaying state and were confident of the barn's potential to become a stylish family home.
A series of beautiful, open plan living spaces have been created to maintain the original plan of the barn. The new interior is light-filled, with the honey tones of the timber flooring and new mezzanine level adding warmth to the large room. The spiral staircase draws the eye and adds a dynamic aesthetic to the largely uninterrupted flow of space.
We're pleased to see that the brickwork has been restored and is now a charming feature that reminds us of the barn's long history. The wooden beams, which were rotting and coated in layers of dirt and dust, have also been restored to their former glory.
Here we have a bird's-eye view of the living area. The first thing we notice is the burst of vibrant red at the top of the authentic log burner. The burner complements the rustic character of the home and makes the area feel cosy despite the open plan layout.
A zebra rug and animal print cushions add an eclectic twist, offset by two white lounge chairs.
Finishing touches can really make a home. A small houseplant on the window sill hints at the rolling fields beyond and adds a touch of nature to the interior.
The restored openings reveal breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside and allow the interior to be bathed in natural light.
