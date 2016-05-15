The Honeypot Barn

Older buildings are loved for their rich character and history, yet bringing them up to a modern standard can be a difficult challenge. Of course, once completed, these renovation projects are always the most impressive.

The new owners of this 18th century barn in the beautiful French village of Chenailler Mascheix were inspired to transform the decaying and unlivable space into their dream home. With their vision and the skill and expertise of Capra Architects the dream home become a reality and the once lowly and abandoned barn is now something to behold.

Take a look at the transformation…