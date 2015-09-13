A sofa is an important piece of furniture in any living space. It is in fact, the center piece of a living room, serving an important purpose. A sofa provides space for friends and family to gather, sit together and bond. It should be a welcoming piece of comfort, a place where one can sit with loved ones till the wee hours of the night. Sofa’s are made to provide optimal sitting space, but even better than an ordinary sofa is the now popular sofa with chaise. Having a sofa with chaise screams room, comfort, and style. Create an atmosphere where friends and family will have a hard time leaving with these stylish sofa with chaise design ideas.
For a cool, modern, and stylish look, try a stylish grey sofa with chaise. This piece is a sleek slate grey, a great colour against the white walls and dark flooring of this room. The sofa has large, comfortable grey pillows. The chaise is on the left side of the sofa, a long, backless piece. It is perfect for stretching out with a cup of tea, or even falling asleep on!
Try a more luxurious look by working with rich fabrics. This designer used a sofa with chaise dressed in velvet. The fabric provides great texture, and looks plush and regal. The light blue colour keeps the piece light and airy, which is important with such a strong fabric such as velvet. The chaise on this sofa has a back and arm. It is comfortable and functional, and adds great posh seating space to this elegant living room.
This sofa with chaise is unique with its colour and country feel, yet is placed in a modern styled room giving the space an overall eclectic look. The sofa is a fun pink colour at its base, an already unique colour for a sofa. The sofa pillows are a floral print which gives it a country feel. This print is continues as a border around the bottom. The chaise part of the sofa is short, a fun continuation of the sofa. The overall look, set against a cool grey brick wall, is a fun and eclectic sofa with chaise, a good choice for those wanting to go outside of the box.
Sleek design and sharp lines define this sofa with chaise. The shape is modern, thin and not bulky. The chaise part of the sofa is a really good size, providing ample seating. The legs of the piece are extremely modern with its thin metal finishes. Decorative multicolored pillows top off the look, creating a modern and welcoming space with plenty of room to relax.
Leather can be regal, elegant, eclectic, and unique. Here, this sofa with chaise is all of those. The leather is a great light, neutral colour which tones down the masculinity and harshness of leather and makes it light and not too overpowering. The design is what really makes this sofa with chaise. Modern in style, its is sleek with sharp lines. The chaise part of the sofa has a backing and is a nice short piece, also ensuring it is not too bulky or overpowering. On the opposite end is another seating area, backless, yet sharing an arm with the sofa part. This is a unique addition, and makes the couch look modern and hip.
This couch screams comfort, as if one would sink right into it like it was a cloud. It is large in shape and size, with deep seating, perfect for hanging out all night with friends and family. The chaise portion of the sofa is wide and long, able to seat a few people or perfect for one to stretch out on their own. The colour is a rich deep brown, with gold accent pillows that bring in a touch of luxury.
Looking for a super modern design? This sofa with chaise nails it. The leather fabric is a cool dark grey colour. The piece itself is very large, a huge L shape with plenty of seating options. The chaise part of the sofa is backless, and large itself. What really brings this look together is the ultra sleek and modern feet of the piece, sleek silver metal legs make this sofa with chaise look like its from the future.
For limitless seating areas, go double with two sofa with chaises that mirror each other. Here there are two pieces facing each other, creating the perfect atmosphere to get close with friends and family. The neutral colour and sleek design ensures two pieces don’t becoming too overwhelming in one room. The chaise parts of the sofa face each other, perfect for two people who want to stretch out as lively conversation ensues.
Go all the way with fun design with an eye-catching, unique colour for your sofa with chaise. This orange colour makes the piece pop, it is the piece of art in the room and makes it feel young and lively. The sofa features deep seats with a wide chaise part. The chaise has a back and arm and looks oh so comfortable to curl up with a good movie to watch. For an attention grabbing design, go with a bold colour such as this fun orange, guests will be in awe.
This sofa with chaise is perfect for the minimalist who wants to venture out into bold colour. The design is super chic and sleek, with its low backing and arms. The seat area is deep and wide, providing comfort and balances out the low backing. The chaise area is wide, providing ample seating, and keeping up with the sleek look. The use of red makes the piece feel unique and eclectic, balancing out the modern and minimalist design. The end result is a sofa with chaise that is both minimalist and modern yet fun and bold.