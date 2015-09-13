Sofa with chaise design ideas

Leather can be regal, elegant, eclectic, and unique. Here, this sofa with chaise is all of those. The leather is a great light, neutral colour which tones down the masculinity and harshness of leather and makes it light and not too overpowering. The design is what really makes this sofa with chaise. Modern in style, its is sleek with sharp lines. The chaise part of the sofa has a backing and is a nice short piece, also ensuring it is not too bulky or overpowering. On the opposite end is another seating area, backless, yet sharing an arm with the sofa part. This is a unique addition, and makes the couch look modern and hip.