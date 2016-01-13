And the 2016 colour trend is… rose quartz

When the autumn of 2015 waltzed into our world, colour institute Pantone chose rose quartz as the big colour trend for 2016 and has since been widely embraced by the worlds of décor and fashion.

It is delicate and romantic shade that exudes confidence and stability. Used in furnishings and interiors, rose quart will enrich a home with a deliciously sweet and calm flavour. Even though pink has often been associated as a girlish and childish hue, it is a quite versatile colour. Of course, unless you are fond of Barbie it will be prudent to avoid overindulgence.

If you are still sceptical about the application of rose quartz in your home, we have prepared an exciting list that will surely change your minds. Take notes and, as always, be inspired!