Furniture for country style living

It isn't to hard to bring country chic to your home. A simple piece of furniture, placed in the right place, and before you know it, you have transformed the room you want into a country stye paradise. A few simple changes can really help you create this look. Below you will see some pieces of furniture that add that feel to whichever room you put them in. Transform your bedroom, kitchen or living room into a county cottage by injecting some new furniture into it.
Creating a country look can seem like a daunting task. Sometimes looking at the work of someone else can inspire you to new heights. Charlotte Crosland Interiors can make any room look country. With wood, old fashioned sofas and cushions, she recreates the feeling of county in any room. This room looks incredibly warm and cosy. It invites you in to sit down and eat some freshly baked cake and while away the afternoon.
Getting the country look need not mean an entire redecoration of the room in question. It is easy to achieve this look with simply replacing the furniture. It can dress up or down a room depending on how you use it. This lovely three piece set is perfect for adding that country look and feel in your bedroom or guest room. The cream colour and wooden tops just feel country chic. They offer ample storage and are very solid too.
Country living need not always mean shabby chic or big farm tables. Country can mean a variety of things from rustic to elegant. This set of drawers is the latter. It reminds you of grand country manors and estates. It could sit in a living room, a bedroom or a dining room. There is something so simply beautiful about it that makes it very striking. It isn't imposing at all and really suited for a multitude of uses. With six drawers you can store anything you want in it, depending on the room in which it is placed.
A vanity unit that isn't vain. This unit would sit well anywhere no matter what the decor around it. But the white of it does make it feel much more country than modern. With an old fashioned feel to it, it is a classic piece that won't age. It is a piece of furniture that could be handed from mother to daughter, such is the design. A vanity unit is something that women have used for centuries and will continue to use. The three drawers offer plenty of storage for anything you don't want on display, whilst the top is large enough to keep all your makeup and creams on.
Dining in a country style home is something that appeals to people. This room is certainly somewhere you would want to eat. A large open space beside an open fire feels romantic. The table is large enough for a whole family to sit at too. With wood at the heart of a lot of country furniture, this one definitely appeals to that look. It would sit well in a smaller space too, but the large room is something associated with county living.
Living rooms are always the centre of the home after the kitchen. Adding some wooden furniture can give it that feel of country living, even if you live in the middle of the city. You could have a small living room or a larger one and add any of the items from this range. A nest of tables, a coffee table, lamp stand, television unit and drawers to choose from. You don't need to get the entire range, as one or two pieces can easily give you the country feel you want.
Wood burners have grown in popularity in recent years in many residential homes. They are, of course, something that were more often seen in old country cottages as the main source of heat. Now they offer a touch of warmth to many homes that have central heating. The appeal is the rustic look and country feel that they have. They offer a lovely glow in winter evenings and take the chill off the air in the room. They make you feel that you are indeed in the middle of the country, huddled around looking and daydreaming at the flames.
Transform any modern kitchen with some free-standing units and you instantly have a country kitchen. Many country kitchens are not built in, that is to say, many old original country kitchens. This unit gives the feeling of that style and of days gone by. Perfect for storing food, or plates and breakfast dishes. It comes with a lovely display unit so you can showcase your best items and neatly hide away the less aesthetically pleasing items in the bottom. It would stand well in a fitted kitchen as a lone unit too.
Nothing says country like a nest of tables. This little set is perfect to add a touch of country to your living room. Not only do they look the part, they are vey practical. They all sit tucked inside of each other so take up no space whatsoever. Yet when you have guests, you can pull them out and you have instant space without the hassle of needing a big table. The colours are neutral so would really go with any decor, but ultimately, they are perfect for the country look
Unlike the dining table further up, this set is much smaller. It would sit well in a small country dining room, or ideally in a country kitchen. Perfect for family breakfasts and small intimate dinners. Country really doesn't mean grand scale. It can mean that, but it can also mean cottage appeal and cosy It is really a lovely set for any space.