Furniture for country style living

A vanity unit that isn't vain. This unit would sit well anywhere no matter what the decor around it. But the white of it does make it feel much more country than modern. With an old fashioned feel to it, it is a classic piece that won't age. It is a piece of furniture that could be handed from mother to daughter, such is the design. A vanity unit is something that women have used for centuries and will continue to use. The three drawers offer plenty of storage for anything you don't want on display, whilst the top is large enough to keep all your makeup and creams on.