British Home Conversion design and ideas

Projects sometimes come along that are so unexpected, you have no option but to take two or three looks at them before you really grasp what has happened. We can't deny that this is one such build!

Though already an attractive and spacious family home, what has been completed at the rear and up through the entire home has to be seen to be believed. The two-storey rear and two-storey side extensions are supported by a stellar loft conversion and numerous internal alterations, which altogether create a home that's beyond compare.

Let's take a look at what the unassuming façade is hiding and see if there's inspiration for your next home improvement project!