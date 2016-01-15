British Home Conversion design and ideas

Projects sometimes come along that are so unexpected, you have no option but to take two or three looks at them before you really grasp what has happened. We can't deny that this is one such build!
Though already an attractive and spacious family home, what has been completed at the rear and up through the entire home has to be seen to be believed. The two-storey rear and two-storey side extensions are supported by a stellar loft conversion and numerous internal alterations, which altogether create a home that's beyond compare.
Let's take a look at what the unassuming façade is hiding and see if there's inspiration for your next home improvement project!
You can't deny this is a lovely family home, complete with large frontage, mature gardens and a super mock Tudor finish. Seemingly roomy and well-finished already, we bet you, like us, are wondering how a home such as this could be extended or improved to a staggering degree, but just wait!
The talented architects at Arc 3 threw themselves into this project with a dedication and commitment that is rarely seen and the results speak for themselves. What once stood as a pretty home has been transformed into a luxury property unlike many others.
Now you really start to get a sense of what has been completed in this home altering project. So much has actually been added that it almost feels like this is two spacious family homes that have been joined together to form one colossal residence.
It's hard to know what to focus on first, with each segment being as fantastic as the next. We can see that the glazing throughout looks phenomenal, the finish is crisp and the extra room is gargantuan in stature.
Let's get inside for an even closer look…
When the exterior of your home has been drastically altered to look as impressive and grand as possible, it makes sense that you decorate the interior in a complementary fashion. With this in mind, a sweeping staircase, which is as much a work of art as a practical inclusion, simply makes sense.
Set against a backdrop of marble and sharp white, this staircase adds luxury, elegance and exemplar taste all in one hit. It helps to break up the vastness of the area, which is open plan and spans from the front to the rear of the house.
No upmarket home renovation would be complete without the requisite designer kitchen that so many of us crave for our own properties. Unsurprisingly, this project has not sought to be the exception to the rule.
Finished in a slate and black colour scheme, the cabinets are stunning and naturally lend themselves towards the inclusion of other cool tones, such as the polished chrome of the light fixtures, the white walls and the pale grey marble floor.
This is a space that feels very organised, deliberate and elegant. Though cool tones permeate the room, the overall feel is far from unwelcoming.
You may have been wondering what the upper rooms of the side extensions had been turned into. Now we can see that beautiful, large and functional bedrooms were the order of the day. Boasting fabulous views out over the well kept garden, the large window and door feature, complete with Juliet balcony, really becomes the focus of the room, leaving the rest of it to be decorated simply.
We love the dual mirrors in this room as they remind us that symmetry has played an important role in this project, helping to amplify the opulence featured at every turn.
Loft conversions frequently used to be unusable spaces that had more awkward roof connections and corners than full height airiness. That is resolutely now a thing of the past.
As you can see, they are light, bright and wonderfully spacious, providing not only some extra room, but practical living spaces as well. We think it's wonderful to see that no expense has been spared with the finishing touches, such as the door, as this will demonstrate a cohesive theme throughout the house, helping to keep the project feeling ultimately high end.
