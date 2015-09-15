5 contemporary whitewash ideas

Whitewash has long been associated with shabby chic interiors, rustic style homes, and a provincial aesthetic. Not only is it easy to achieve, it looks fabulously stylish, and adds that country ambience to any domestic space. An idea finish for untreated pine furniture, whitewash can allow the natural beauty of timber to be realised, without the often harsh yellow tones that untreated timber can possess. Not only does whitewash look wonderful as a finish for furniture, it has many other possibilities within the home. As well as being a fabulous option for timber floorboards and panelled walls, whitewash finish can also work wonders for any exposed timber ceiling. These days this versatile paint/stain is not only limited to white hues, numerous shades and options are available to suit any desired atmosphere, character, and ambience.
Today on homify we have compiled five examples we love, that add a vintage feel to their interior spaces. For a little inspiration, check out the following images below, and start your DIY project today.
Who says whitewash isn't contemporary? This stylish example of a whitewashed dresser is the perfect example of how you can create stylish country furniture, without compromising on contemporary style. Matched with the bed, this wonderful set is a great example of a provincial aesthetic being employed within a child’s sleeping space. Normally whitewash is seen on old or heritage style items of furniture, but here it is fresh, lively, and perfect for many different interiors, not specifically a child’s bedroom space. In addition to the dresser and bed, a rustic door frame is seen to the side of the image, and this gives an indication of the style of ambience that has been created. The mood is liveable, rustic, and age-defiant.
Along with contemporary furniture, whitewashing is seen in new and interesting ways throughout any renovated and updated residences. In this example from Gullaksen Architects we see it used in a modern space, as a polished floorboard. The timber has been stripped back, and left with a satin/matte finish that gives a casual elegance, and trendy effortlessness. Paired with comfortable seating, and mid-century statement chair, this room is a great example of whitewashed flooring.
Pictured here is a shabby-chic dining table. The shabby-chic aesthetic is extremely popular, and offers the occupant a space that is effortlessly aged, while acting timelessly. Paired with cottage style curtains, freshly cut blooms, matching chairs, and a cream colour scheme, this item is a brilliant example of classic rustic style.
A little less whitewashed than the previous examples, this painted kitchen island is a piece that will age to look whitewashed. The style is organic and rustic, and employs a single piece of timber as a counter that undulates, creating interest and flair. Below the main cupboard is plenty of basket storage for fruit, vegetables, utensils and other kitchen appurtenances. If you like furniture that ages and develops its character over years of ownership, take a peek at this item that is sure to add charisma, and charm to any domestic space.
Finally we take a look at a beautiful interior that has employed whitewashed elements in several different areas. Firstly the feature wall is an attention-grabbing highlight in the area, effortlessly adding a nautical and country aesthetic into the room. This is matched with the joinery which utilises a similar veneer for the cabinets, and keeps the whimsical lightness within the cooking and living space. Smaller, less obvious elements are also present, such as the painted timber dining table. This room is bursting with life and a relaxed energy, while also feeling contemporary and modern.
