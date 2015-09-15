5 contemporary whitewash ideas

Whitewash has long been associated with shabby chic interiors, rustic style homes, and a provincial aesthetic. Not only is it easy to achieve, it looks fabulously stylish, and adds that country ambience to any domestic space. An idea finish for untreated pine furniture, whitewash can allow the natural beauty of timber to be realised, without the often harsh yellow tones that untreated timber can possess. Not only does whitewash look wonderful as a finish for furniture, it has many other possibilities within the home. As well as being a fabulous option for timber floorboards and panelled walls, whitewash finish can also work wonders for any exposed timber ceiling. These days this versatile paint/stain is not only limited to white hues, numerous shades and options are available to suit any desired atmosphere, character, and ambience.

Today on homify we have compiled five examples we love, that add a vintage feel to their interior spaces. For a little inspiration, check out the following images below, and start your DIY project today.