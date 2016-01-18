Inspiring designs for your home entrance

They say the first impression is the most important and we have to say that we most definitely agree with this, when talking about your house! With this in mind, your entrance hall design is a crucial part of your home and effectively becomes the calling card for the property. It sets a certain tone and precedent and give visitors an idea of what they can expect throughout the rest of the house and more than that, in one swift snapshot, your tastes and preferences are laid bare.

We know we've made your entrance hall seem hugely important now and while it is, don't feel pressured to throw all your own ideas out of the window, simply find a way to integrate them with our suggestions and you will create a wonderful space quickly and easily.