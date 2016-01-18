Your browser is out-of-date.

Inspiring designs for your home entrance

press profile homify
homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
They say the first impression is the most important and we have to say that we most definitely agree with this, when talking about your house! With this in mind, your entrance hall design is a crucial part of your home and effectively becomes the calling card for the property. It sets a certain tone and precedent and give visitors an idea of what they can expect throughout the rest of the house and more than that, in one swift snapshot, your tastes and preferences are laid bare.

We know we've made your entrance hall seem hugely important now and while it is, don't feel pressured to throw all your own ideas out of the window, simply find a way to integrate them with our suggestions and you will create a wonderful space quickly and easily.

Install a designer front door

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
For an entrance hall design with some extra pizazz, why not consider installing a super high-end and designer front door? Not only will guests get to admire the styling from the outside, they will also be able to appreciate how it transforms your hallway.

We love this beautiful example, showcased by Broda Schody-Dywanowe, as the heady combination of contemporary glazing and natural golden wood is combining to create a light-filled and welcoming entrance that is perfectly complemented by large architectural features, such as the staircase.

Think about materials

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
When thinking about your entrance hall design, one key factor will be the materials that you choose to use, as they can make the difference between a high-end, welcoming and beautiful spot and a hastily finished, cold and purely transitional area.

We love this example as there is such a variety of textures and styles at play, but all within the parameters of a lovely neutral colour scheme. The cool greys and creams are wonderfully offset with the odd punctuations of light mustard and create a visually stunning and engaging space.

Make your stairs a feature

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
Innovative storage solutions.

For those of you with a smaller usable space, you can still flex your creative muscles, if you are keen to create something a little bit special. For entrance hall design flair on a smaller scale, why not think about making practical use of necessary spaces, such as your staircase?

We think this amazing storage solution is nothing short of ingenious and as well as adding a functional dimension to your hallway, looks good enough to also be a stand out feature that you want to show to your guests!

Add a little light

HALLS DE ENTRADA CHEIOS DE PERSONALIDADE, ANTARTE ANTARTE Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
With a fabulous entrance hall design dreamt up and implemented, it's time to add a little extra flair and personality and we think a great starting point is adding some lighting. Whether small or large, beautiful lighting fixtures can really transform a space, so why not take this opportunity to choose something really out there and eye-catching?

Against the vivid green and almost tropical wallpaper, we think this beautiful white table lamp looks great and can already picture how good this hallway must look at night. Stunning!

Inject some nature

Viva la "Vita", Royal Lagos Company Royal Lagos Company Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
A wonderfully quick and simple way to update your entrance hall design is to get acquainted with nature! A trip to your local garden centre could easily help you gain inspiration as to the kinds of plants and flowers that would not only look good but also thrive in your hallway and just look at what a difference they make!

We don't think there is anything nicer than coming home and walking into a space that is filled with the scent of fresh blooms but when you add the aesthetic value in as well, suddenly you have a stylish home accessory that is low cost and big impact!

Accessorise well

Stripes, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
For an entrance hall design that is totally unique to you and your home, how about adding some fantastic accessories? We like the idea of adding items you may have found on holidays or one off pieces that you have invested in, as this will make your hallways stand out from every other. With a basic style already in place, adding accessories can also help to revamp a area that you find a bit tired, but without breaking the bank. Fantastic!

For more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creating A Good First Impression: Hallway Colours. After all, your colour scheme can dictate the rest of the space!

The Five Level Fulham Fantasy Home
Does your entrance hall make a good first impression? Are you feeling inspired to make a change? Share your plans with us...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

