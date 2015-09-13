Striking and versatile kitchen islands

These days' kitchen islands are fairly commonplace. They provide a stylishly modern alternative to the standard kitchen that is designed and built against a structural wall. Not only do islands look fantastic, they also offer practicality and are an effective tool for kitchen design. With the ability to hold major appliances, and offer ample storage, a kicthen island is more than simply a stylistic choice.

Today on homify we are taking a gander at some seriously sleek and sophisticated kitchen islands. Replete with a host of features and inspirational elements, check out the examples below, and transform your kitchen with confidence.