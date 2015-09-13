Your browser is out-of-date.

Striking and versatile kitchen islands

press profile homify press profile homify
Athol Crescent Kitchen, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Classic style kitchen Solid Wood Multicolored
These days' kitchen islands are fairly commonplace. They provide a stylishly modern alternative to the standard kitchen that is designed and built against a structural wall. Not only do islands look fantastic, they also offer practicality and are an effective tool for kitchen design. With the ability to hold major appliances, and offer ample storage, a kicthen island is more than simply a stylistic choice. 

Today on homify we are taking a gander at some seriously sleek and sophisticated kitchen islands. Replete with a host of features and inspirational elements, check out the examples below, and transform your kitchen with confidence. 

A stylish sink with a view

Interior homify Modern kitchen
homify

Interior

homify
homify
homify

The first island we are taking a look at today is this gorgeous space from Architecture for London. The island is crisp and clean, with the sink taking centre stage, and offering the occupant a good view of the entire space. The fittings are practical, and with the hose tap, ensures the water is directed exactly where it should go. An island that houses a sink is often a popular choice. Washing up and preparing food can be a social experience, and with a kitchen such as this, it is possible to involve friends, family, and guests when cooking meals. Think crisp white hues, stone composite worktops, and sleek bespoke joinery.

Informal dining

Athol Crescent Kitchen Stange Kraft Ltd Classic style kitchen Solid Wood Multicolored
Stange Kraft Ltd

Athol Crescent Kitchen

Stange Kraft Ltd
Stange Kraft Ltd
Stange Kraft Ltd

Kitchens have become popular places to gather, entertain, and mingle. Gone are the days of the single kitchen hidden in a cramped room for someone to prepare dinner in silence. Nowadays kitchens are communal gathering points, areas to hang-out, relax, and of course, eat. It is for this reason that we take a look at this kitchen. The wonderful ergonomic shape and form means the kitchen feels organic, and a natural part of the domestic area. At the end of the island there is a stylish circular seating space to house three to four individuals. The timber counter segregates the informal dining from the rest of the kitchen, however it is still very much connected to the area. 

A masterchef kitchen

Weston Residence, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern kitchen
Specht Architects

Weston Residence

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

This is the ultimate masterchef kitchen. Replete with two separate islands, this cooking space ensures the chef is on display, and able to prepare a feast with an audience. This kitchen is particularly successful as it integrates the two different pieces of joinery to feel as one cohesive kitchen. The informal dining works beautifully, and the industrial feel to the cabinetry adds a sense of utilitarianism and practicality. 

An open cooking space

Kitchen with Breakfast Bar Luke Cartledge Photography Classic style kitchen
Luke Cartledge Photography

Kitchen with Breakfast Bar

Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography

This kitchen houses the electric cooktop within the island. This ensures the individuals sitting at the breakfast bar space are able to watch the chef, and enjoy a social and welcoming environment. Statement lighting hangs above the island, while the bar area is raised slightly for comfort and sophistication. This island is huge, it boasts enough space for multiple appliances, and looks seamlessly sleek within the amazingly opulent residence. 

Stylish white goods

Oak Worktops, Norfolk Oak Norfolk Oak Minimalist kitchen
Norfolk Oak

Oak Worktops

Norfolk Oak
Norfolk Oak
Norfolk Oak

Having an island not only looks great, but can add valuable storage space to a kitchen. Instead of a large open area that might be wasted, the island is able to hold appliances, white goods, and other major household necessities. Here in this example we see a classic and modern kitchen that has astutely utilised the island to contain larger appliances such as dishwashers. The large timber worktop softens the space and ensures a welcoming and enjoyable ambience. Sleek chrome fittings have been added, which bring modernity to the traditional space. 

Long and lean

Seaglass House, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern kitchen
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Seaglass House

The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

The last kitchen and island we are viewing is an entirely bespoke space that integrates style, modernity, and originality, to create a gorgeous and luxurious cooking area. The large piece of solid timber works to house the informal breakfast bar dining, while the island is so large it forms half of the entire kitchen, as well as many major appliances. The hue is dark and mysterious, exuding a unique depth and intrigue. In addition the colour scheme contrasts the kitchen, and works beautifully to evoke and yin and yang effect. 

If you would like to see some more kitchen inspiration, check out our other ideabook: Dark colour schemes for your kitchen

What is your favourite feature within your kitchen? Start a conversation in the comments below.

