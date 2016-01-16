You can create a beautiful reception room with limited space

You might look at your home and think that there is no way that you could squeeze in a reception room, but you might just be wrong! With a little careful planning and execution, even a small home can enjoy an area that is specifically designed to welcome guests.
If you really can't put an entire room to task, we have some great suggestions for cordoning off areas of existing rooms and tips for creating a small but wonderful welcome zone, so don't discount your space just yet!
Let's take a look at some fantastic ways that you can adapt your home.
If your home has an open plan vibe, you are in luck as it will be super simple for you to mark out an alternative to the traditional reception room! This example, from Erina Home Staging, is a great visualisation of what we mean, as the space under the stairs can be put to good use as a little reception area.
A small sofa or a single chair would be a great addition to this spot, just so that guests don't feel in limbo as they wait for you, but as long as the area is clearly identified, you will get the benefit of a waiting area, without negating any valuable rooms!
When a reception room is not totally possible, have a think about what is. Do you have any usable space close to your front door, for example? If the answer is yes, you are in luck, as this can be put to fabulous use as a waiting area!
Take a look at this lovely example, complete with bench seats close to the front door. What a super way to welcome people into your home and encourage them to take of their shoes and come on in! Thanks to the open front of the bench design, shoes could be stored under there too, making this a multifunctional solution.
If you have a seemingly open plan theme on your ground floor, it can be a shame to permanently segregate the space, even if you are keen to create a reception room. Instead, have a think about temporary additions, such as these superb sliding doors.
Not only functional and practical, these glass additions are also beautiful and allow light to still flow through the lower part of the house, so although you can have a special guest zone cordoned off, your living room won't suffer for it!
Let's get really serious about alternatives to the traditional reception room, as we know not everyone will be able to accommodate one. We think a well placed shelf in your entrance hall will offer a natural place to stop and wait, but try not to make it too boring!
Some lovely artwork will not only brighten up your entrance hall, it will also provide stimulation for guests waiting for you to arrive to greet them, so keep it funky and different! You could even add some eclectic items that will work as shoe storage!
There can be a temptation to decorate your reception room a little sparsely, especially if you really do only use it to seat guests that are waiting for you, but you can make it feel welcoming without going overboard with the design.
We think plants are a naturally warm and inviting addition to any room and if you select some of a decent size, you will be surprised by how easily they change up the vibe of a space. As an added bonus, plants will usually be far less expensive than redecorating!
If you want to recreate a reception room functionality in your home, but you don't have an extra area free to do so, why not think about a simple and effective option, such as adding some screens? A wonderfully quick yet effective technique for room division, screens allow the main body of the house to be 'off limits', until a guest has been properly welcomed and you don't need to blow your budget. Perfect!
