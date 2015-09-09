Tablecloths, generally we don't think too much about this common household accessory, but the tablecloth surprisingly has an intriguing and remarkably extensive history. Having been part of households for nearly 2000 years, this simple sheet-like adornment was likely brought into Europe during the 1st century A.D. The first tablecloths were simple and decoration-free, they were perfunctory, and a simple solution to messy tables and dining rooms. However, over the years, tablecloths have become more decorative, and are now a statement within one's dining area.
But how to incorporate a tablecloth stylishly and with sophistication? Check out the images below, and get some tips and tricks to enhance your domestic dining space.
With tablecloths, fabric really makes a huge difference in the quality and longevity of your purchase. A tablecloth is protection for your table, and although it may be used for decoration, it will undoubtedly encounter some rather nasty spills and stains. Choosing a thick and high quality cotton or linen will allow you to wash and re-wash your cloth without diminishing its integrity. Cheaper tablecloths are often made with inferior cotton, and thus, break down and disintegrate as soon as you wash them at a high temperature. Linen is one of the finest choices and in this image we see a fabulously elegant and playful design. The linen gives texture, and works beautifully with the matching napkins.
Tablecloths are great for many reasons, they protect the table, bring together a dinner setting, and add homeliness to a space. But they are also a great way to incorporate colour and interest into your room. Here in this example we see a stylish light pink cloth that effortlessly injects a rich hue into the dining room. Matched beautifully with pink hydrangeas, the room looks seamlessly elegant and graceful.
Perhaps you want that stylish tablecloth homeliness, but aren't particularly interested in dressing the entire table? Here in this gorgeous example we are able to see something a little different. The table runner has long been a popular choice for those wanting a cloth that still leaves a little of their table visible. To emulate this spectacular look in your own home, choose plush and well-designed textiles, decorative curtains, a rustic table, and thick linen table runners.
Sometimes a classic is a classic for a very good reason. And the traditional white tablecloth has stood the test of time for many decades. If you are looking to ensure your room is welcoming and enjoyable, but still fresh, with a hint of modernity, consider a crisp white design. This example from Bandon Interior Design, is a wonderful demonstration of how to evoke a stylish country aesthetic, while still keeping the room smart and snappy.
Finally, one of the best reasons to add a tablecloth to your interior scheme is to ensure your dwelling feels welcoming and homely. There is nothing quite like an inviting home. The smell of freshly baked treats in the oven, or everyone gathered in the living room, socialising and catching up on their day. There are plenty of different things you can do to ensure your dining space is accessible and approachable, but nothing works quite as well as a well-set table with a gorgeous and soft tablecloth. Here in this example we see a new and modern rear extension that has been wonderfully dressed with timber furniture and topped with a spotted tablecloth. The room is stylish, convenient, and looks great. Consider a design such as this for your home if you want to ensure the dining area is chic, snug, and intimate.
