Let's tackle the elephant in the room straight away: not everyone likes new build houses. We know that and we totally respect that opinion, but when you see what some of the talented design teams out there are creating, often on a modest budget, it is extraordinary to witness just how far new build designs have come!

So what do we mean when we say we are going to take a look at the Top 10 new builds? Well, although super contemporary and futuristic structures could technically be banded in here, we have chosen to leave those for their own Top 10 later on. Instead, we will be looking at some of the most well thought out, unusual and pretty 'traditional' new build homes.

We challenge you to open your minds a little and come with us as we tour the UK to take in the wonders of the modern building scene!