Let's tackle the elephant in the room straight away: not everyone likes new build houses. We know that and we totally respect that opinion, but when you see what some of the talented design teams out there are creating, often on a modest budget, it is extraordinary to witness just how far new build designs have come!
So what do we mean when we say we are going to take a look at the Top 10 new builds? Well, although super contemporary and futuristic structures could technically be banded in here, we have chosen to leave those for their own Top 10 later on. Instead, we will be looking at some of the most well thought out, unusual and pretty 'traditional' new build homes.
We challenge you to open your minds a little and come with us as we tour the UK to take in the wonders of the modern building scene!
The Acres is a bespoke development of four large detached homes, which are set in the heart of the village of Linton. The properties are orientated to take full advantage of the site’s south facing and elevated position whilst maintaining privacy and enjoying long distance views over the surrounding countryside. The use of locally quarried stone walls with regular courses and slate roof tiles also helps to create a common palette of materials for the site as a whole.
Locally sourced materials, unique designs and a small estate. Are these things that you normally associate with new builds? We don't think so, but isn't this house absolutely divine? A wonderful cross between a stone cottage and a log cabin, we think the organic appeal of this home far outweighs its age. What a fantastic way to start our Top 10 new builds!
The design team in charge of this super estate project was The Bazeley Partnership, who stated that these houses were a
housing development in Hartland, North Devon that lies within a conservation area for the town and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). The site was formally the location for a timber-framed church which had fallen into disuse, thus presenting an excellent infill site for much needed housing development in Hartland.
Offering functionality, aesthetics and modest budgets, these super houses have offered people the opportunity to get on the housing ladder and we think the multitude of natural materials being used really helps to create something that is a far cry from what stereotypes might have us assuming modern homes look like. With that in mind, onto our Top 10 new builds list it goes!
A beautiful detached family home, this super property had a very specific brief.
For this new build house, which has far-reaching views towards Oxford, the brief was to design a garden for entertaining. It had to incorporate a cedar hot-tub, a kitchen area with built-in charcoal BBQ and pizza oven. Large decked areas with steps up to the hot-tub were created with non-slip Millboard decking set with outdoor sofas and fire pit. Slatted horizontal cedar was used for privacy screening around the hot tub with a low maintenance planting design based on grasses, hedging and perennials.
Now be honest, these aren't the kind of luxury additions you would normally associate with a new build, are they? That's what makes this a fantastic addition to our Top 10 new builds list!
This home is described as a
New build by Junnell Homes, a niche house builder of superior bespoke designed homes on pocket sites throughout South East England. Interior specification and design by At No 19 Interiors.
Did you spot the key word there? This is a NICHE property, as in not the same as any other, nor is it one of thousands like it. This fantastic new build home has been slotted into an available space and rather than trying to camouflage itself, it stands alone and proud to be a little different to its neighbours. We love the simplicity and the downright honesty of this super home, so onto the Top 10 new builds list with it!
We bet you didn't think this was a new build at first, did you? Well we haven't made a mistake, as this is
A super prime country house located on a green belt site in Warwickshire that takes inspiration from arts and crafts architecture. The inspirational self build reflects tradition at the same time as boasting sustainable and energy efficient qualities.
That's right! This is a new build that is seeking to emulate traditional large houses and seat itself deep into green belt land. We think this is a fantastic project and that it really achieves what it set out to. After all, we had to look twice, just to make sure it is eligible for our Top 10 new builds list, but thankfully, it is!
If you think that new builds can't ever recoup or hold any real value on the property market, think again, as this amazingly unique and beautiful house will definitely change your perceptions! The team behind the build says
This is a contemporary new build house as a back land development in Dulwich. We obtained planning approval, building regulations approval and assisted the client on site during construction as a self build project. The total construction cost was £325,000 and the value on completion was £750,000.
New builds don't seems like such a bad financial investment all of a sudden, do they? For us, the sloping roof, great use of space and interesting dimensions have landed this house a spot on our Top 10 new builds list, but if you agree then feel free to have your own reasons!
This might be a little more what you picture in your mind when someone says 'new build house', but with lovely extra touches and astonishing attention to detail, we think this is a superb home that won't be diminished simply because it is built in close proximity to others like it.
The contrast between the red and yellow bricks is lovely and with the slate grey roof, a real palette of natural tones is working together. Spacious yet modest, this home has everything any family could need and we love the extra touch of a very sweet garden already maturing here. A really cohesive and friendly build, we are glad to include this in our Top 10 new builds list.
Having undergone a rigorous extension, remodelling and renovation process, this home is one that we think offers a wealth of inspiration to owners of similar properties. No longer do new builds have to suffer the indignity of only being able to add a conservatory for extra space, as now, design teams are letting their creativity flow in order to make modern masterpieces!
We like that this home has retained much of lots original character and think that with the additions, it is a definite player in our Top 10 new builds list.
A lovely collection of properties, these homes are a wonderful incarnation of new builds.
Accessed from a private tree-lined drive, the site, formerly a KCC Adult Education Centre, was purchased for development by Kingston Homes. With a tree preservation order on the whole site, Lee Evans Partnership were commissioned by Kingston Homes to design a number of detached contemporary dwellings that respected the existing mature trees and provided a secluded high quality private development. The result is a 2015 LABC award winning scheme with 9 individual units with a design language of 6 main house types.
And there was you thinking that estate complexes weren't always focussed on the environmental concerns that their sites come face to face with! We think these homes are gorgeous to look at and almost remind us of New York Brownstone properties, but coupled with the deep-seated eco considerations that were pertinent to the site, we can't think of a better addition to our Top 10 new builds list.
What looks to be a simple, yet stunning, new build bungalow actually has a big secret! ’Orchard End is a new three storey family home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. Finished to an extremely high standard by architects Zodiac Design, the house has a traditional red brick exterior and enjoys a sizeable and easy-to-maintain garden to the rear. The basement floor is accessible via a classical white wooden staircase and offers a comfortable guest bedroom, bathroom and living area.’
Our minds were blown too! A three storey bungalow? Can such a thing exist? Well it does and it is absolutely beautiful! Finished in traditional red brick, as so many new builds are, we think this house has a little bit of everything, making it extra special and a sure fire winner on our Top 10 new builds list.
