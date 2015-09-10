Taps with personality

When renovating a kitchen we often think rather generally regarding the look or design of our cooking space. More often than not, a great deal of thought and deliberation is put into the layout and placement of large items, and less about the specific fittings. Fittings however, are the decorative yet practical icing on the cake. And when designing a new kitchen, there is plenty to consider. Colour, style, design and size, are all key considerations that need attention before the space is complete.
One item that is especially important is the humble kitchen tap. Not simply a way to wash items within your sink, a tap offers so much more. Regularly the centre of a new kitchen, a tap can make or break the functionality of your new domestic addition. For a little inspiration, check out the images below, and begin planning your new kitchen with confidence.
Traditional taps, although beautiful with vintage flair, are often impractical. Their dated design commonly means they have a separate spout for hot and cold water, which can be a nightmare when choosing temperature. Here in this gorgeous example, we see a new fitting that takes its cues from the original heritage style, while injecting contemporary features. The all-in-one mixer is perfect for a modern country kitchen, or a stylishly updated residence.
This tap, or series of taps, are minimal and sleek. Featuring a half circle spout that makes a statement as well as providing water, the polished chrome fittings look elegant and graceful within the kitchen.
Truly minimal and attention-grabbing, this fitting is a great example of modern design. Right angle in its form, the tap hovers above the sink and creates a perfect flow of water into the integrated stainless steel sink. The result is a satisfying appearance, and a functionally beautiful space.
Sink mixers are a great way to keep everything in one place. Forget about separate taps and spouts, this all-in-one is a great example of how to create a minimal aesthetic, without losing style and panache. The updated heritage style of this tap is coordinated well with a timber countertop, and a butler sink.
When choosing taps it is also important to consider the worktop and space they will be set within. This example from Thoroughly Wood is a glorious illustration of how to match a counter and kitchen tap. The solid tulip wood painted kitchen features a solid oak worktop, and is beautifully coordinated with a heritage chrome tap set.
For something a little different, check out this ultra-modern design from Lime Kitchen and Bathroom. The stylish sink mixer features polished chrome with a flexible green hose that looks eye-catching and intriguing. Providing more than practicality within your cooking space, this great design is unique and interesting.
There are a plethora of different contemporary tap designs on the market these days, and with every style imaginable, it can be difficult knowing where to begin. Here in this example is a sleek and minimal design that would work perfectly in any modern, contemporary, or heritage kitchen. The style is lustrous and chic, while imparting a serviceability that oozes sophistication. Choose this style of tap if you are looking for a timeless and functionally effortless design.
For our last kitchen tap, we take a peek at this truly striking and utterly useful piece. Seen in many kitchens and a favourite for practicality, this tap set is ideal for those who like a serviceable and utilitarian space without compromising on style. Shiny and helpful, this tap has a hose that can be pulled down to the area that it is required. In addition, there is also a separate tap with drinking water, making this a workable and sophisticated choice.
If you would like some more kitchen inspiration, check out our other ideabook: Double stainless steel sink designs