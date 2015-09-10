Taps with personality

When renovating a kitchen we often think rather generally regarding the look or design of our cooking space. More often than not, a great deal of thought and deliberation is put into the layout and placement of large items, and less about the specific fittings. Fittings however, are the decorative yet practical icing on the cake. And when designing a new kitchen, there is plenty to consider. Colour, style, design and size, are all key considerations that need attention before the space is complete.

One item that is especially important is the humble kitchen tap. Not simply a way to wash items within your sink, a tap offers so much more. Regularly the centre of a new kitchen, a tap can make or break the functionality of your new domestic addition. For a little inspiration, check out the images below, and begin planning your new kitchen with confidence.