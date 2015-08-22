9 ways to incorporate timber into your kitchen

Timber is undeniably one of the most versatile materials for use in the home. It is practical, malleable, and can be produced and fashioned into almost any desired shape or form. Because of its ductility and almost countless options, it is a perfect material for use in one’s kitchen. From light fittings, to joinery, to kitchen counters, timber is stylish, timeless, and a great choice when redecorating or refurbishing your cooking space. Today on homify we take a look at nine different ways to utilise a touch of timber within your domestic space. From reclaimed vintage items, to organically bold statement pieces, there is something for everyone.
Check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your dwelling, and renovate with confidence and panache.
First on our list, the timber kitchen island. Oozing country vibes, with a refined and less rustic charm, this timber worktop is an ideal way to exude a relaxed and comfortable vibe within your home. Timber can also be used to exude many different interior aesthetics and schemes. Dark timber often imparts a moody and mysterious feeling, while light and bright timber gives a sense of seaside or country effortlessness.
This ultra-stylish kitchen from XUL Architecture utilises a light ash coloured timber veneer that works wonderfully against the off-white colour scheme, and cultural objet d'art. Choose timber hued cabinetry if you want a warm ambience in your home, and something a little different from the rest.
This adorable little cabinet is a great addition to this kitchen space, and could be used for many different purposes, including a handy spice holder. The timber tones work well against the painted timber joinery, and contrasts well with the white walls and dark countertop.
Dining surfaces work extremely well with timber. Consider a timber dining table to evoke a sense of warmth and coridality within your home. This example employs a timber breakfast bar that is joined to the main isand, while the table is rustic and contrasts well against the mismatched chairs.
This timber pantry is the epitome of stylish country living. However, don't let its rustic charm fool you, it is replete with all the necessary space for modern necessities, workable drawers, abundant shelving, and a space for spices.If you are considering joinery for your kitchen, why not think outside the box and include a standalone pantry that will act as a statement as well as a handy piece of kitchen equipment.
These crates have been lovingly repurposed into a smart storage system for this modern kitchen. With enough space to store linens, preserves, or any kitchen accoutrements, this space is edgy, and evokes a vintage feel within the room.
Herbs can thrive in a kitchen and provide an array of fresh produce to flavour your food. This cute little vintage timber crate is a wonderful repurposed item that can add character and charm to your home, as well as serve a useful purpose.
We already took a look at timber counters and worktops, but this item is a little different. Bursting with character and intrigue, this counter is formed from a single piece of timber and looks wonderfully organic against the uber-contemporary kitchen space.
Finally on our list are these neat light fittings. Perfect to inject a little timber element into your kitchen, these would look fabulous hung low over a breakfast bar, and create a soft and warm glow within any space.
