9 ways to incorporate timber into your kitchen

Solid and Core collections from Terence Woodgate, Terence Woodgate Terence Woodgate KitchenLighting
Timber is undeniably one of the most versatile materials for use in the home. It is practical, malleable, and can be produced and fashioned into almost any desired shape or form. Because of its ductility and almost countless options, it is a perfect material for use in one’s kitchen. From light fittings, to joinery, to kitchen counters, timber is stylish, timeless, and a great choice when redecorating or refurbishing your cooking space. Today on homify we take a look at nine different ways to utilise a touch of timber within your domestic space. From reclaimed vintage items, to organically bold statement pieces, there is something for everyone. 

Check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your dwelling, and renovate with confidence and panache.

Timber island

Oak Worktops, Norfolk Oak Norfolk Oak Modern kitchen
Norfolk Oak

First on our list, the timber kitchen island. Oozing country vibes, with a refined and less rustic charm, this timber worktop is an ideal way to exude a relaxed and comfortable vibe within your home. Timber can also be used to exude many different interior aesthetics and schemes. Dark timber often imparts a moody and mysterious feeling, while light and bright timber gives a sense of seaside or country effortlessness.

Timber veneer joinery

Templewood Avenue, NW3, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Minimalist kitchen
XUL Architecture

This ultra-stylish kitchen from XUL Architecture utilises a light ash coloured timber veneer that works wonderfully against the off-white colour scheme, and cultural objet d'art. Choose timber hued cabinetry if you want a warm ambience in your home, and something a little different from the rest.

A spice cabinet

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork Humphrey Munson Country style kitchen
Humphrey Munson

This adorable little cabinet is a great addition to this kitchen space, and could be used for many different purposes, including a handy spice holder. The timber tones work well against the painted timber joinery, and contrasts well with the white walls and dark countertop.

Breakfast bar and dining table

Rear Extension Nic Antony Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

Dining surfaces work extremely well with timber. Consider a timber dining table to evoke a sense of warmth and coridality within your home. This example employs a timber breakfast bar that is joined to the main isand, while the table is rustic and contrasts well against the mismatched chairs.

Timber pantry

Nickleby | Felsted | Bespoke Classic Contemporary Kitchen Humphrey Munson Classic style kitchen
Humphrey Munson

This timber pantry is the epitome of stylish country living. However, don't let its rustic charm fool you, it is replete with all the necessary space for modern necessities, workable drawers, abundant shelving, and a space for spices.If you are considering joinery for your kitchen, why not think outside the box and include a standalone pantry that will act as a statement as well as a handy piece of kitchen equipment.

Repurposed storage

1985 Chest of 4 Drawers Vintage Apple Crates KitchenStorage
Vintage Apple Crates

These crates have been lovingly repurposed into a smart storage system for this modern kitchen. With enough space to store linens, preserves, or any kitchen accoutrements, this space is edgy, and evokes a vintage feel within the room.

Vintage planters

Classic Contemporary Bespoke Kitchen, Kent Humphrey Munson Classic style kitchen
Humphrey Munson

Herbs can thrive in a kitchen and provide an array of fresh produce to flavour your food. This cute little vintage timber crate is a wonderful repurposed item that can add character and charm to your home, as well as serve a useful purpose.

Natural and organic

Kitchen Island, One Off Oak Limited One Off Oak Limited KitchenBench tops
One Off Oak Limited

We already took a look at timber counters and worktops, but this item is a little different. Bursting with character and intrigue, this counter is formed from a single piece of timber and looks wonderfully organic against the uber-contemporary kitchen space.

Light fittings

Solid Pendant Cone in Natural Oak Terence Woodgate KitchenLighting
Terence Woodgate

Finally on our list are these neat light fittings. Perfect to inject a little timber element into your kitchen, these would look fabulous hung low over a breakfast bar, and create a soft and warm glow within any space. 

If you would like a little more inspiration, check out our other ideabook: Stylish accessories for your dining space

Do you have an item in your kitchen that you simply can't live without? Let us know what inspires you in the comments below.

