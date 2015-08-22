9 ways to incorporate timber into your kitchen

Timber is undeniably one of the most versatile materials for use in the home. It is practical, malleable, and can be produced and fashioned into almost any desired shape or form. Because of its ductility and almost countless options, it is a perfect material for use in one’s kitchen. From light fittings, to joinery, to kitchen counters, timber is stylish, timeless, and a great choice when redecorating or refurbishing your cooking space. Today on homify we take a look at nine different ways to utilise a touch of timber within your domestic space. From reclaimed vintage items, to organically bold statement pieces, there is something for everyone.

Check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your dwelling, and renovate with confidence and panache.