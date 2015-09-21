Stylish ideas for children's rooms

Decorating a child’s room does not mean you need to forego style and panache. These days children are able to express their tastes in many different ways, their bedroom and playroom being a key area they can communicate their likes and dislikes. Gone are the days of simple glow-in-the-dark stars stuck to a ceiling, and a racing car shaped bed. Children are exposed to different styles and designs, which shape their taste and predilection for certain styles and designs. Encouraging your child to have input when decorating their room can help to form a bond with their private domestic space. It can be extremely important for a child to have a place that is their own, an area in which to store their belongings, clothing, and toys. By allowing them input into the design of their room, they will take ownership over the area, which can help to build respect.

If you would like to see some stylish children’s spaces that encourage chic modernity, style and flair, take a peek at the examples below, and design your little one’s space with elegance and bravura.