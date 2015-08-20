6 gorgeous garden room ideas

Garden rooms and conservatories have long been associated with the British aristocracy and affluent refinement. These days however, the garden room is a stylish addition to any home, modern or traditional, and can offer a living, dining, or kitchen space that is light-filled and elegant. These sophisticated extensions bring a sense refinement and grace to any domestic exterior, and often provide much needed space to a residence.
Today on homify we are taking a look at some truly spectacular and practical garden rooms. Spaces that have been built with pragmatism and grace in mind, and offer their occupants a beautifully tasteful space to rest, relax and reside. Check out the examples below and get some potential inspiration for your home’s new conservatory or winter garden.
First on our list of gorgeous garden rooms, we are taking a peek at this individual and unique design from CCD Architects. This garden room is beautifully positioned to maximise the sunlight, and inject the home with abundant natural illumination. The glazing is delicate and matched to each individual panel length, ensuring the space is refined and tasteful. In addition, it is wonderfully placed next to the outdoor terrace, which encompasses outdoor garden furniture that is upholstered, and perfect for a relaxing get-together.
A classic garden room, this example is second on our list, and presents a timeless design that is stylish and sophisticated. The gable roof looks splendid against the tiled roof of the main building, and adds character and charm to the dwelling. The room houses a dining space, that can be opened up, in order to enjoy the sun and cool breeze from the garden. Pair with landscaped outdoor spaces, and plenty of country style furniture.
A more contemporary garden room, this dwelling is a great example of how to utilise atrium style ceilings and roofs in order to create light-filled and elegant spaces. The room houses a living and dining space, and functions as the perfect place for an event or stylish shindig. For the design of your modern garden house, choose a neutral colour scheme and punctuate it with contrasting darker element, such as a different frame colour, and bright furniture.
Next we have a stylishly minimal garden room that presents a set of large French doors. These doors are the ideal way to bring the outside 'inside' and is a great way to create a symbiotic relationship between your garden and your home. The colour shceme is white, which helps to keep the space feeling open and airy. In addition, the timber floorboards create a warmth against the white palette, and inject a sense of cosiness into the large living room.
For something truly different, this terrace house has embraced a garden room of a different sort. Functioning as more of a glass extension, this space breaks the rules and combines a uber-contemporary design, with a traditional dwelling. The result is successful, and infuses the home with a sense of modernity and originality.
Another use for the garden room is as a house for an indoor swimming pool. Here we see a truly luxurious and opulent home, which utilises a conservatory style construction to cover the indoor pool within. If you are looking for a way to introduce a garden room into your large property, and have the space for a pool, it is a lavish domestic accessory that can provide many benefits.