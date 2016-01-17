The latest home furniture trends you'll love

We know that you don't simply want to follow the masses and opt for trends that we tell you are the next big thing, but at the same time, we've found some absolutely super furniture styles that we just know you will love and want to make room for!
As with any trends, you should always look for ways to personalise and customise them to perfectly fit with your existing style and taste, so rather than seeing this Ideabook as prescriptive, think of us as a friendly helping hand that is guiding you as to what is going to be really big news in 2016.
Let's take a look at the home design trends we don't think you'll want to live without and see if you can be persuaded to include any in your house!
Don't you think that low-level furniture really adds a touch of exoticism, class and even retro style flair to any home? Although this fabulous room, from Specht Architects, is undeniably contemporary, there is something about the groovy swinging sixties about it too!
By drawing your furniture down towards the floor, your ceiling heights feel far higher and when seated, you will naturally sink into amplified relaxation, making this one of our absolute favourite home design trends for 2016 and beyond!
Sensory furniture can be as varied as you are, so whether you opt for something tactile, illuminated, or even distinctly scented, you will soon find that you can't go back to plain styles again!
We love this suspended bed, as it encompasses so many sensory experiences all in one hit! Not only will you feel as though you are floating, but the rough texture and earthy smell of the structural ropes and the subtle blue lighting will make bedtime a truly unique experience. What a show stopping piece of furniture this is and you know what? This is just one of the current home design trends that we really do want!
You might be thinking that comfortable furniture can hardly be considered alongside other home design trends for 2016, but you'd be surprised at just how often comfort is negated in favour of style. We are here to tell you that there is another way to go and it's called compromise!
Regardless of how amazing an item of furniture may look, what is the point in installing it in your home if it isn't a joy to use? You should look forward to flopping onto your luxurious sofa in your stunning living room and climbing into your sumptuous bed at night, not dread the backache that it will give you!
For a touch of the dramatic, different and daring, we think creative furniture home design trends are the right way to go and that you can really let your imagination take flight! Don't be constrained by standard notions of what certain things should look like; think about how you want them to look and function and go from there!
Take a look at this ingenious kitchen. While many would expect a functional kitchen to be an entire room, it has been creatively contained within a cupboard, which can be hidden from view. Now that's what we call innovative design!
Call us a sucker for something a little bit showy, but we really do love furniture that has integral lighting, as it just makes a fantastic impression, looks outstanding and has a natural knack of setting itself apart from other similar items!
As far as artistic home design trends go, illuminated furniture is really leaps and bounds ahead of the pack and when you can opt to add a little colour, like the bar we see here, you soon realise that your options are endless. What's that? A rainbow-lit breakfast bar for our kitchen? Yes please!
Modular furniture has been around for a long time, but recent months have seen the lovely simplicity and functional design that makes it so unique transform it into one of the hottest home design trends for 2016.
With many people looking towards more minimalist and modern inspiration, modular furniture offers an easy way to store and display treasured possessions, without them appearing cluttered or over the top. We think this fabulous white and beech example is absolutely lovely and gives some budget-friendly inspiration, as items such as this are readily available from well known flat-pack furniture outlets.
If modular furniture almost appeals to you, but it is just a little too busy, why not head towards ultra minimalism for your home design trends inspiration? We think you'll love the simple lines, elegant spaces and 'blink and you'll miss it' detailing that makes pieces, such as those shown here, an elegant combination of usable and artistic. This really is a must for any home looking to tap into the home design trends of 2016 and we absolutely love it! Don't you?
