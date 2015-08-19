The glamour of Art Deco

The history behind art deco begins in Paris, France, in the early years of the 20th century. Around 1925, the French art exposition at Le Musee des Arts Decoratifs, was held to display nouveau design from around the world. From this the style grey, especially influential in the fields of visual arts and architecture, after World War I, the design gained in popularity and reputation. Characterised by rich colours, bold geometric shapes, and lavish ornamentation, this eclectic style emerged from a period of rapid industrialisation and a transforming culture. These days art deco is seen in many different forms. From the traditional design seen in the ‘20s, ‘30s, and ‘40s, to newer forms that fuse multiple styles to create new and intriguing designs.

If you would like to see some wonderful examples of well-incorporated art deco style in luxurious and liveable interiors, check out the images below, and get inspired to renovate or refresh your residence.