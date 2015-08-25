Dark colour schemes for your kitchen

Often when we think of our kitchen we imagine a clean and crisp space, one replete with a colour palette of whites, neutral hues, and tones that evoke a sense of serenity and hygiene. Our go-to shades often include white, off-white, citrus tones, and all manner of muted hues, ensuring we create a space that is open, airy, and inviting. But what about the other end of the spectrum? For many home owners, a neutral, light space is unsuitable, and instead, a deep, rich, or moody space is desired. Dark kitchens can exude a luxurious and intriguing atmosphere. Think bold black hues, moody greys, and rich timber tones that impart a lasting impression, as well as help to create a stylish and sophisticated aesthetic.

Today on homify we are taking a closer look at dark interior design, specifically when implemented and employed into a kitchen space. For some inspiration and ideas, check out the following examples below, and design your new cooking space with confidence and panache.