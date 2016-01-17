Designing your ideal garden path

Reader, reader, you lovely design leader, how does your garden grow? With silver bells and cockle shells and garden paths all in a row! We hope that's how it is anyway, but if you are thinking about getting to grips with your outdoor space and are yet to finalise your pathway plans, let us guide you with some of our top tips and favourite examples.

Choosing the right size and style for your new garden paths is vital, as you could end up overshadowing all of your considered planting if you're not careful. Likewise, if you have a large garden, but lay a tiny path, the proportions will be all wrong! It's a minefield, but we have some great examples to show you, so let's get outside and see what's on offer!