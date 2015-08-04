Modern bungalow with Mediterranean flair

Even the home office can be reached via the terrace. The high windows ensure uniform illumination and therefore contribute to the pleasant working atmosphere. Wraparound vistas of the garden give the room an open and yet protected feeling, while providing the necessary inspiration. The bright timber floor ensures the room feels comfortable without seeming too dominant. All in all, a sense of creativity flows perfectly in this room.

Would you like to see another fantastic project? Check out the following ideabook: The old corn mill.