Modern bungalow with Mediterranean flair

In Falkensee on the outskirts of Berlin is where you will find this bungalow. Along with looking quaint and charming, this dwelling has fabulous connections to the indoor and outdoor areas. As a fashion designer, the owner required abundant light for maximum inspiration. In Berlin the experts at Müllers Büro have compiled these needs, and the result is exciting, let’s explore this property now…
As the newly constructed bungalow is situated on one level, there are various advantages. Regarding energy and heating costs, the bungalow is quite gentle on the wallet, as well as offering easy accessibility without any stairs. For singles, couples and small families, bungalows offer plenty of living space, without feeling cramped. The red roof and light wood paneling allow this bungalow in Falkensee to adapt well with its surroundings, and exudes Scandinavian flair.
At 123 square meters, the premises has been optimally arranged into a place that connects both living and working zones. This shows that even with limited space a spacious living area can be created, which focuses on essentials, and fulfils all the occupants wishes. The paved patio is at the heart of the project, and since all the living spaces are focused around it, a courtyard situation is created that embraces its southern aspect.
Looking at the terrace, a number of floor to ceiling windows act as doors, and provide access to the central kitchen and living areas. The direct connection to the garden means domestic activities can easily and instantly be relocated outdoors. The open-plan design creates a sense of freedom, and the timber floors along with the massive ceiling beams give the interior a homey charm.
The large dining table in front of the windows offer guests a view, while the old-fashioned chairs are a nice contrast to the white high-gloss frontage of the kitchenette. The mobile unit is conveniently set on castors in the center of the kitchen, meaning it is practical as well as decorative. The vivid green to the front of the room gives a sense of freshness and is a beautiful eye-catcher within the interior, and against the white colour scheme. Keep reading, we still have a few more tips for you how you can bring color into your kitchen.
Even the home office can be reached via the terrace. The high windows ensure uniform illumination and therefore contribute to the pleasant working atmosphere. Wraparound vistas of the garden give the room an open and yet protected feeling, while providing the necessary inspiration. The bright timber floor ensures the room feels comfortable without seeming too dominant. All in all, a sense of creativity flows perfectly in this room.
Would you like to see another fantastic project? Check out the following ideabook: The old corn mill.