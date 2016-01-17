Home design ideas that incorporate a riverside

You might be expecting a superb country cottage to spring up before your eyes and though this is indeed a fabulous rural home, we just know you'll be blown away by the styling, finish and modernity that permeates this truly spectacular property. The design team in charge of the project described it as follows:

’Our client purchased a barn that had been poorly converted about 30 years ago. It was, at this time, divided with a separate annex, resulting in a disjointed layout and the living accommodation split over two levels. The site benefited from wonderful sea views but the poor conversion meant the internal spaces did not relate well or maximise the potential of the site. Our brief was to not only bring back and enhance the quality of the existing building but to rationalise the internal layout whilst maximising the views by linking the house with the surrounding landscape. The scheme has been Highly Commended at the 2014 LABC Building Excellence Awards for Best Extension or Alteration to an Existing Home.’

It is amazing to think that a home design as cohesive, beautiful and well put together as this one could be the result of a formerly botched extension project. However, therein lies the genius of the team behind a sensitive reimagining of what this barn could become.

Let's take a closer look to see why we are so excited!