Home design ideas that incorporate a riverside

You might be expecting a superb country cottage to spring up before your eyes and though this is indeed a fabulous rural home, we just know you'll be blown away by the styling, finish and modernity that permeates this truly spectacular property. The design team in charge of the project described it as follows:
’Our client purchased a barn that had been poorly converted about 30 years ago. It was, at this time, divided with a separate annex, resulting in a disjointed layout and the living accommodation split over two levels. The site benefited from wonderful sea views but the poor conversion meant the internal spaces did not relate well or maximise the potential of the site. Our brief was to not only bring back and enhance the quality of the existing building but to rationalise the internal layout whilst maximising the views by linking the house with the surrounding landscape. The scheme has been Highly Commended at the 2014 LABC Building Excellence Awards for Best Extension or Alteration to an Existing Home.’
It is amazing to think that a home design as cohesive, beautiful and well put together as this one could be the result of a formerly botched extension project. However, therein lies the genius of the team behind a sensitive reimagining of what this barn could become.
Let's take a closer look to see why we are so excited!
Well, this isn't like many barn conversions that we have seen before and we really do pride ourselves on having seen a lot of the finest properties within the UK! Trewin Design Architects have taken what was an unloved and poorly extended barn and given it not only a new lease of life but a defined sense of purpose. This is one of the most stylish homes that we've ever seen.
We adore the elegant combination of natural wood, locally sourced stone and grey slate against the stark modernity of the glass balcony and just cannot wait to get a closer look.
As if a huge glass balcony complete with sea views wasn't enough. This home really has got it all when you discover that a ground floor bedroom comes complete with sliding doors that open the room up into an amazing al fresco experience.
The vast amounts of glazing create an incredible effect whereby the beautiful surroundings that are so intrinsically part of the house are reflected in every surface, thereby making the house itself disappear seamlessly into the landscape. That's a magic trick even David Copperfield couldn't manage more effectively than a committed design team!
We know that this corner section of the house looked phenomenal with the windows closed, but once they are rolled open, is this not one of the most beautiful and relaxing bedrooms you've ever seen?
With an astonishing amount of glazing, both in the walls and ceiling, making the room feel bright and airy, we think it's only right that the décor has been finished in a neutral and understated fashion. What could overshadow the incredible views, after all?
Crisp white linens and a swathe of stunning wood blend perfectly with the natural materials of the exterior and we admit that we would love the opportunity to wake up here.
When an older building accepts a contemporary style injection, the results can sometimes be a little jarring but that is resolutely not the case here. Old and new have not only met, they've become best friends and created a homely space that is nothing short of heavenly.
Exposed beams and a rustic wall bring some wonderful traditional texture and warmth, while a suspended woodburner and sleek furniture bring the open plan interior back round to a contemporary feel, which allows high end technology to seamlessly integrate into the room.
At the opposite end of the living room is a beautiful bespoke kitchen and dining room, complete with eye-catching light fixtures, perfect cabinets and a genuine 'heart of the home' vibe. We really can't think of anything nicer than coming home to this space, cooking a meal and enjoying it with loved ones while sat at the rustic table.
With so many different yet perfectly complementary wooden tones permeating the house, the natural essence of the home, as well as the original usage, is never far from an observer's mind, which we find totally charming.
Nothing about this picture is ordinary, is it? From the life-changing view to the almost invisible balcony glass, the millimetre perfect decking and that outrageous skylight that thrusts endless streams of natural light down into our favourite corner bedroom.
This house is nothing short of spectacular. Every individual facet and nuance is impressive in its own right but also seamlessly combines with the other components to form an outstanding whole. Rarely have we seen a house that we'd like to live in more but, don't worry, we'll keep searching for more fabulous houses to show you!
