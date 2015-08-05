The old transformer station

Although the town of Idstein in Germany counts only 26,000 inhabitants, it is still well-known in many history books, for being an infamous medieval town that has a dark history, one that is not especially praiseworthy.

Historically witches were hunted in the Rheingau-Taunus region, and burned in the witch tower of Idstein. The witches have since disappeared, but the architecture remains witness to the horrors of this old town. A medieval town center, which is studded with many half-timbered truss buildings, and a 42 meter high witch tower, represents the symbol of the city.

Today on homify we want to focus on another historic building, an unused transformer station in the Old Town, which has been transformed into a residential building. This intriguing property was awarded in 2014 the Golden House Award. Let’s take a tour inside…