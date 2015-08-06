The captain's deck

In Austria, our experts from Sue Architekten were faced with a very special task. They were tasked with renovating an old settlement house from the 1930s and modernising it for contemporary living. As they discovered, the real challenge would be, not simply the restoration of the original building, but more importantly the fact that the house was inhabited during all phases of refurbishment. The renewal was carried out gradually across three years, with each year another storey being undertaken.

Renovating this way allowed the builder, whose grandparents had already inhabited the house and whose childhood was present at every turn, to witness all phases of the conversion of his home while realising his own interior ideas in the process.