The captain's deck

In Austria, our experts from Sue Architekten were faced with a very special task. They were tasked with renovating an old settlement house from the 1930s and modernising it for contemporary living. As they discovered, the real challenge would be, not simply the restoration of the original building, but more importantly the fact that the house was inhabited during all phases of refurbishment. The renewal was carried out gradually across three years, with each year another storey being undertaken.
Renovating this way allowed the builder, whose grandparents had already inhabited the house and whose childhood was present at every turn, to witness all phases of the conversion of his home while realising his own interior ideas in the process.
The house has an approximate square floorplan on three levels. Over the years, it had been altered, and the original clear layout and organisation of the house was consequently always intertwined. As part of the renovation and reconstruction work, our experts restored the original configuration—as well as the ensuring wonderful views at all levels. The ground floor, where kitchen and dining room are housed, now radiates as a successful base. The more private residential floors contain the wooden façade with horizontal slats in different thicknesses.
The living room is on the first floor of the house and is flushed with natural light throughout the day thanks to striking corner windows. The open panorama brings the exterior environment into the interior, and stylishly frames the scenic countryside. Thanks to this, the room feels open, airy, and effortlessly spacious.
Peeking in the other direction, we see the modern fireplace. This spot is a perfect place to warm up by the crackling fire in the winter, while the view can be enjoyed through the huge windows out onto the snowy surroundings. The builder has produced a quality interior and, thanks to their familiarly with tasteful interior design, filled the home with stylish furnishings.
The ground floor opens up with large glass doors onto the garden and terrace. Due to this, the environment is well-integrated into the floorplan, and the residents can enjoy life with abundant fresh air, and without having to compromise their comfort during the summer months. Furthermore, we see the dining area, which merges seamlessly into the terrace. The decor is minimalist and modern, and provides tastefully selected designer furniture and accessories, yet acts homey and inviting.
The kitchen is located on the ground floor, which is fully adapted to the easy interaction with guests. Here visitors are welcomed, and food is cooked and celebrated - both indoors and outdoors. A modern, spacious home that invites you to stay and enjoy!
If you liked that ideabook, check out our other project: Modernising a dated bungalow.